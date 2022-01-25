Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC: Lisa Barlow Blasts Meredith Marks As A ‘Whore’ Who ‘F**ked Half Of New York’ During Hot Mic Moment! By

Lisa Barlow calls her former bestie, Meredith Marks, “a whore” in a sneak peek preview of next week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Lisa, who proclaims that Meredith “can go f**k herself” in the clip, touched on her explosive comments during a Sunday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’m done with her. I f–king hate her!” Lisa, 47, says in the preview footage.

“She’s a whore,” she claimed. “She’s f–ked half of New York!”

A fan asked Lisa why Meredith, 50, had deleted an Instagram post honoring her birthday.

“I’m sure it’s based on the next episode,” Lisa revealed, hinting at the brewing feud.

“I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point,” she added.

Meredith‘s marital issues with her husband of 25 years, Seth Marks, have been addressed on the show for the last two seasons. Meredith has been open about the couple’s issues and revealed that they had separated during Season 1, and were living in separate homes.

“Seth and I have had a long history of separations and reconciliations over the years,” the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “It was not something we were ever public about, because our children never knew.”

Meredith clarified that they had both dated other people during their brief separations.

“We were separated, we had dated other people at times – our children did not ever know,” she continued.

Meredith and Seth share three adult children, Reid, 25, Brooks, 22, and Chloe, 20.

Meredith and Seth reconciled after their 2019 separation and credited the Bravo series and the Covid pandemic for rescuing their marriage.

Lisa, who has maintained a close friendship with Meredith for over ten years, has stayed tight-lipped over the two seasons about the couple’s relationship. Jen Shah, however, accused her co-star of having an “affair” and relationships with “10 motherfu**ing boyfriends.” Meredith denied the accusations and slammed Jen as a “fraud” in response.

Meredith shocked her castmates earlier this season when she stated that she was not surprised by Jen’s arrest. Jen was arrested in March and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to a telemarketing scheme.

She also claimed that Jen had been being “red-flagged” at Louis Vuitton for always paying for items in cash, and accused one of Jen’s “Shah Squad” assistants of stealing merchandise from her store.

Jen denied that her employee swiped a small handbag from her cast mate’s Park City store in the fall of 2020. Meredith claimed that Jen and her group came to the shop while she and her family were out of town. Meredith’s store manager later alerted her that a snakeskin clutch was missing after Jen and her crew left the store.

Bravo ran footage of the alleged theft and the returned clutch, during the RHOSLC scene.

“Jen did not walk out with a bag,” Meredith clarified in a confessional spot. “But what really didn’t sit well with me is she kept someone who she knew did take something out of my store in her employment. That’s not my friend.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

