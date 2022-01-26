Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Gets Into Explosive Argument With ‘RHOA’ Castmember While Filming Season 14! By

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kandi Burruss, made recent headlines when Bravo released a teaser to her new spinoff show, “Kandi and the Gang,” which Swill give viewers an inside look into Kandi’s “Old Lady Gang” brand and multiple restaurants.

Kandi took fans by surprise during a recent Amazon Live session when she revealed that she had hit a bump while filming the upcoming season of RHOA. The reality star hinted that she went off on one of her castmates while filming Season 14.

Kandi said — “So we will be filming RHOA into February, for a couple more weeks. And listen, it’s interesting. I bumped heads with someone real bad, real bad last week. I can’t tell you who it is cause I got in trouble already for telling y’all little things happening during filming. But yes, I got into it real, real bad. They had me talking real crazy to them, you know?”

Kandi admitted that she regretted what she said during the clearly dramatic cast conflict.

“Oh, please forgive me when you hear some of the stuff I said out my mouth,” she said. “It was terrible! I was upset, I was mad. They was talking crazy to me too now so it wasn’t one-sided, to be clear. It wasn’t just me. But y’all just gonna have to wait until the show airs for you to see it cause I’m not telling you ahead of time who it was so…”

Kandi also revealed that production was set to wrap Season 14 in a couple of weeks.

Rumors have been leaking amid production for the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show. Drew Sidora was rumored to have mixed it up with returning cast member, Sheree Whitfield. Drew reportedly became so upset that she tossed dog treats, allegedly because of rumors circulating about her husband’s sexuality. Fans are expecting to see fireworks between Kenya Moore and Kandi, due to a rumored renewed feud.

Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are no longer in the mix, leaving viewers curious about how Sheree and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards, will gel with returning cast members, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and official peach holder, Marlo Hampton.

Last month, All About The Tea reported that there were cast beefs brewing that will unfold during Season 14. Drew reportedly came for Shereé, but insiders report that Shereé was ready and “ate her right on up.” Drew and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards, have also supposedly butted heads. Drew is supposedly working to develop a friendship with Kenya, due to Porsha being out of the picture.

Fans know that a production twist went down after Shereé Whitfield’s boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, fired off a cease and assist letter demanding that the network remove all mention of his likeness and name.

As reported—Tyrone’s legal team reportedly sent Bravo a cease and desist letter that accused the show of using his name and image without his permission. The letter stated that because Tyrone had been discussed many times, he had provided a storyline. He argued that Bravo was profiting off his name without his consent, and reportedly threatened to take legal action if the network did not remove every snippet of his persona from social media and captured RHOA footage.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is currently in production.

