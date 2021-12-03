Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘RHOA’ Season 14 Spoilers: Production Upset With Shereé Over Failed Storyline, Drew Butts Heads With Shereé & Newbie, Sanya, And Kenya & Marlo Have New Beef! By

Filming is underway for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta—and fans are already clamoring for preview tea. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are no longer in the mix, leaving viewers curious about how comeback RHOA star, Shereé Whitfield, and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards, will gel with returning cast members, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and official peach holder, Marlo Hampton.

Marlo appeared on the series in a part-time role for nearly a decade. Fans might remember Sanya’s first reality TV project, “Glam and Gold” which aired on WE tv back in 2013.

Fans know that a production twist went down after Shereé Whitfield’s boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, fired off a cease and assist letter demanding that the network remove all mention of his likeness and name.

As reported—Tyrone’s legal team reportedly sent Bravo a cease and desist letter that accused the show of using his name and image without his permission. The letter stated that because Tyrone had been discussed many times, he had provided a storyline. He believes that Bravo is profiting off his name without his consent, and is reportedly threatening to take legal action if the network does not remove every snippet of his persona from social media and captured RHOA footage. He has yet to film any scenes for the upcoming season.

Tyrone, 55, was released from the slammer and transferred to a Philadelphia halfway house in February 2021. It was reported at the time that the couple was already planning their wedding. He is currently under home confinement. The former baseball player was convicted of wire fraud after being accused of stealing more than $5 million from investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, in 2013. He stole millions by operating a Ponzi scheme and used the funds to support a lavish lifestyle. He purchased expensive cars and jewelry and threw extravagant parties.

LoveBScott reports that production is upset that Shereé promised a compelling storyline and has only produced a legal headache. The dramatic shift could cut filming opportunities for Shereé, despite her full-time position.

Sources dished to the outlet that there are cast feuds brewing that will unfold during Season 14. Drew reportedly came for Shereé, but insiders report that Shereé was ready and “ate her right on up.” Drew and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards have also supposedly butted heads. Drew is reportedly working to develop a friendship with Kenya, due to Porsha being out of the picture.

Viewers know that Kenya and Marlo ended Season 13 on a friendly note, but insiders say that they’ve already gotten into a squabble.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in production.

