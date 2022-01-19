Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Marks B-Day As Family Breaks Down On Show! By

Kody Brown marked his 53rd birthday on Tuesday, January 17, with no public birthday wishes from his “Sister Wives” clan. Meri Brown celebrated her birthday the day before— but Meri’s adult daughter, Mariah, and her fiancée, Audrey, were the only ones to publicly wish her a happy birthday.

Meri gave herself a shout-out when she noted the milestone on social media.

The TLC star wrote on Instagram—“This birthday weekend has been amazing! Things turned out a bit different than originally planned, but isn’t that just the way life goes sometimes? I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, sorely missed those who couldn’t make it, emotions were processed, plans were made, ideas were created. 51 isn’t a bad thing at all. Watch out 2022, I’m comin’ for you!!”

Kody’s special day came and went as TLC continues to feature the family splintering apart during the current season of the long-running show. Kody’s third wife, Christine, announced that she had walked away from the plural brood in November, and Janelle hinted that she might not be far behind, on Sunday’s episode.

Janelle admitted that raised tensions amid the COVID-19 pandemic shined a harsh light on the problems within her marriage to Kody. She revealed that the couple’s relationship was “pretty strained” during a conversation with Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife.

“I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself,” Janelle said. “I’ve had to really think my children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay.”

Janelle continued— “It was a wonderful way to raise children.”

“With Kody and me right now, our relationship has become pretty strained.”

Christine took to Instagram after the breakup to share about how she was managing life as a single mother. The mom of six noted that she needed “chaos in order to function. So weird.”

“Car confession! Does it feel like, to everybody else, that the more I have to do in the day, the more effective I am?” Christine asked. “Like, if I have a huge list of things to do, and I’ve made a schedule and really, really had a plan, it feels like I get so much done.”

She concluded—“But then on the days where I don’t have that much to do, I don’t think I get anything done on those days.”

Kody and Christine’s split came after Christine expressed a desire to relocate to Utah on the show. Kody and Christine spiritually wed in 1994.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine announced, in November.

“Sister Wives” airs on Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

