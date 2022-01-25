1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Fans Fear The End Is Near For Tammy Slaton After Tracheotomy! By

Tammy Slaton got a tracheotomy after carbon dioxide poisoning and fans fear the end may be near for the ‘1000-lb Sisters star.

A tracheotomy or a tracheostomy is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (windpipe) to allow direct access to the breathing tube and is commonly done in an operating room under general anesthesia.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy’s Health On Steady Decline

As previously reported, Tammy Slaton’s health has been on a steady decline since she’s been living a reckless lifestyle — as a result, she’s currently living in a nursing home and a ward of the state of Kentucky.

During a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy could be seen partying with her friends. The TLC star was drinking and eating pizza, which is not what her doctor recommended for her. Their careless actions made it clear that Tammy’s weight loss journey is not a priority.

She was partying while using an oxygen machine to breathe. Tammy admitted in a talking head confessional, “We don’t eat healthy, cause for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls the bread soaks up the alcohol and the grease helps so we don’t get too hungover.”

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Posts Cryptic Photos From Hospital

Fans have grown concerned after Tammy uploaded photos in a hospital setting with a tracheotomy breathing tube. The photos confirmed fans fears about Tammy’s health. In another post, she appears to be in a hospital bed with machines all around. What is worse is Tammy isn’t responding to fans’ questions or captioning any of her cryptic posts.

1000-Lb Sisters: Fans React and Fear The Worst

“I swear, I think the only way any of the family will get through to Tammy would be to stage a mock funeral. Show her what it’s going to be like when she’s gone,” one fan wrote.

A fan of the show commented, “Apparently you do need someone to tell you . You’re acting like we a child. Tammy Slaton if you don’t take this seriously you’re going f*cking die it’s just that simple. Get your shit together , grow the fuck up . Move that ass & get healthy.”

Another person stated, “I have no idea how Tammy Slaton is still alive. Makes no sense.”

“Want to start a celebrity death pool for 2022? Who do you think will die this year? Breaks my heart, but I think Tammy Slaton is on her way out,” another fan posted.

A person observed, “I hope Tammy Slaton gets her health together. She has an amazing heart. I would hate for her to Die, because of poor eating, vaping and drinking!”

In a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy admitted that she was struggling with her weight. When the season began, Tammy had left the food rehab center she was in. The 35-year old was 15 pounds heavier than when she went into the hospital. The Slaton sister’s goal was to reach 550 pounds, but instead, when she went on the scale, it read 639 pounds. Tammy’s doctor even ended up saying she was not doing what she needed to shed the pounds.

Fans have been angry at Tammy ever since the season began. After her recent health scare that landed her in hospital, viewers think she should be taking better care of her health. One fan said, “The show needs to be canceled. She is not taking her health seriously.”

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 airs on TLC, Monday nights, at 10pm EST.

