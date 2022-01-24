1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Now Living In Nursing Home And A Ward of the State! By

On the latest episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters — viewers witnessed a lot of changes happening in Tammy Slaton’s life, leaving fans to wonder what’s to become of her now? Will she end up a ward of the state of Kentucky, or will she spiral down a slippery slope of alcohol and partying?

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Abandoned By Her Sister Amy Slaton?

As seen in season 3, Amy Slaton has big plans for her growing family. She and her husband, Michael Halterman, have realized their tiny apartment next door to Tammy is too small for their expanding family and one year old son, Gage. Although she feels guilty about leaving Tammy behind, Amy’s primary priorities are her immediate family. Being so, Amy and Michael were able to find a bigger home and were able to put an offer in, despite Tammy’s feelings.

In the latest episodes, the Slaton family went on a family vacation to Gatlin, Tennessee, where Amy shared exciting news to her siblings that her and Michael’s offer was accepted on the new home and they were soon moving. This sparked a conversation amongst the siblings of what would happen to Tammy. Since Amy has been Tammy’s primary caretaker over the last couple of years, the question everyone wants answered is who will be responsible for Tammy now.

1000-Lb Sisters: None of The Siblings Want To Take Care of Tammy

Each of the siblings quickly expressed they would not take on the responsibility of taking care of Tammy. Amanda and Misty, sisters of Tammy and Amy, claimed to have previously taken Tammy under their care and refused to do so again. Chris, the sibling’s brother, voiced his concern stating not only will he become responsible for Tammy’s care but he believes it’s best she be put in a nursing home, permitting the state of Kentucky to be responsible for Tammy.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy’s Drinking & Vaping Spirals Out of Control

The news of Amy and Michael officially moving has had a very negative affect on Tammy’s life decisions. During a recent episode, Tammy partied and drank alcohol with her friends. Tammy explained she is very aware of how detrimental this can be to her health and she showed no concern. It is shown on the show that Tammy has made no strides in her health to better her situation. Dealing with deteriorating physical health and not taking care of one’s self is just one of the concerns that allows Tammy’s eligibility to be a ward of the state of Kentucky.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton Living In Nursing Home

Although the viewers are unsure of Tammy Slaton’s circumstances currently, fans do keep up with her through social media. Tammy shares a lot of her life through TikTok and has been filming many videos from a hospital bed, where she sleeps. The TLC star was hospitalized back in November of 2021 for carbon dioxide poisoning — consequently she was moved to a facility for long-term patients.

Tammy tells the fans she’s in a hospital-like facility” however she has yet to acknowledge when she will be returning home, or if she will be returning home.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 airs on TLC, Monday nights, at 10pm EST.

