Tammy Slaton Seen Vaping Amid Major Health Concerns!

In a recent clip of ‘1000-Lb Sisters‘, Tammy Slaton is seen partying with her new friends. More shocking was that Tammy was vaping while still on oxygen, despite her past health scare.

After a TLC clip showed her vaping, Tammy Slaton has been the top trending topic online. Tammy only recently left the hospital after suffering from Pneumonia. While having an oxygen tube in her nose, the 38-year-old spoke about her motivation to party. Tammy said that she was super shy and insecure about her weight as a teenager. It made her antisocial and she didn’t have any friends. Slaton added that she no longer cares at this point in her life.

Accompanied by her new friends, Ralph, Rob, and JT, the four went out to the liquor store to buy alcohol. When fans saw this, many of them got angry. One fan said, “How you vaping with the oxygen on your nose! She doesn’t care about her life.” While another viewer pointed out that Tammy feared going up a ramp but not vaping while needing oxygen. Other fans are worried since the doctor had told Tammy she was at risk of dying if she didn’t lose weight soon. However, his warnings might have fallen on deaf ears.

Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, is on a different path. She is currently planning to move into her new four-bedroom house in their hometown. Amy decided to put her husband, Michael, and son, Gage, first instead of following her sister around to lose weight. To help Tammy on her weight loss journey while Amy is in her new house, they hired a live-in nurse named Tisa. Despite Amy’s efforts, it doesn’t seem Tammy is willing to put in the work to become healthier.

Since the start of the show, Tammy hasn’t lost much weight. Contrary to her sister, Amy, who lost weight to the point she got bariatric surgery. Not only that, but she even gave birth to a son. However, Tammy posted her response on her TikTok when fans kept asking if she was vaping. “I’m not an alcoholic anymore or a pothead. I’ve been so over for over two months now; I don’t even vape anymore.” Let’s hope Tammy has quit vaping because it’s not good for her health. Instead, fans think she should go back to focusing on her weight.

