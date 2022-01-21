My 600-lb Life ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Why Fans Don’t Trust Tammy Slaton’s Drinking Buddies! By

In a recent episode of 1000-Lb Sisters season 3, Tammy Slaton can be seen living it up with new drinking buddies. However, fans think her new friends have hidden motives for hanging out with her.

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s Partying Out of Control

Tammy Slaton has been going through a lot in recent episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters. Still, fans of the show wish the reality star would put more effort into her weight loss journey. In a recent episode, Tammy partied and ate unhealthy food with her friends, fans came after her for not being responsible. In the clip, the 35-year-old says after taking time away from her sister, she decided to hang out with her drinking buddies, JT, Ralph, and Rob.

Tammy Slaton confessed that the four of them had spent a few days partying in her house, where they drank and ate junk food like pizza. Tammy justified her actions by saying she wanted to do everything she couldn’t do as a teenager because of her insecurities with her weight. Tammy admitted that she never hang out with her friends because she was afraid they would judge her for her weight. Now with her three friends, she can have fun without judgment.

1000-Lb Sisters: Fans Concerned

Many fans, however, think differently. One fan of the TLC reality show said this about her friends. “You can tell they are just there and not genuinely friends with Tammy.” Suggesting that her friends were taking advantage of her while making it seem they cared. Many thought this was because Tammy provided the money to buy alcohol and her home as a drinking venue. Another viewer pointed out that TLC might have hired Tammy’s friends for a storyline. The viewers were not buying what the reality show staff tried to sell them with Tammy’s new “friends.”

1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s Mental Health At Risk

In past episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy often hung out with her siblings and cousins. They served as her friends throughout the show and proved only to want what is best for Tammy — unlike her current party friends. Tammy confessed to struggling with her mental health earlier in the season. Her mental health became so bad that she had to stop filming the reality show in September 2021. Despite returning in October, she ended up in the hospital due to carbon dioxide poisoning, resulting in her getting pneumonia. That is why fans are worried to see Tammy Slaton with her drinking buddies after all her mental and health issues.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 airs on TLC, Monday nights, at 10pm EST.

