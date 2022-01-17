Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Crew Fears She Will ‘Never’ Return As She’s ‘Disappeared’ And Cut Off All Communication! By

Wendy Williams is reportedly MIA and has cut off communication with producers and her staff, as “The Wendy Williams Show” host’s months-long hiatus continues. Her team fears that the talk show host will “never return to her show,” according to a report by The Sun.

“She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one,” an insider told the outlet. “She has disappeared and the only line of contact production has is through her manager.”

The source explained that while producers remain concerned about the 57-year-old host, they are appreciative of her manager’s skills.

“Her manager is an ex-cop, so they like him because he can be a police man for her,” the source said, adding— “He really has no control over her anyway.”

“She’s isolated herself from everyone and isn’t talking to anybody connected to the show,” the show insider said.

Several sources told the outlet that Wendy’s team is afraid that her break from the show could be permanent.

“I don’t think she’s ever going to come back to the studio,” one insider said.

Wendy’s son, Kevin Jr. shared a photo geotagged as Miami a week ago, offering the only clue to his mother’s possible location.

Wendy has not yet appeared on Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show,” which premiered in October after multiple delays.

A source reported last month that the chat show host “no longer has any allies, she is totally unable to keep friends because they say she ‘uses’ people.”

“She’s incredibly rude to people who try to get close to her, or try to help her,” the insider said.

Wendy and her former pal, BJ Boof, fell out last year after he was fired from “The Wendy Williams Show.” He threw cryptic shade at the host, in a posted message to fans.

“Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs, this is going to play out bad. I feel sorry for the workers and victims.”

Last week, a disturbing past incident was exposed that reportedly occurred one year ahead of her hospitalization for “psychiatric issues.”

In May 2020, during a taping of “The Wendy Williams Show” from her NYC home, the host allegedly stripped naked in front of her manager and other staff members. The popular chat host supposedly screamed vulgarities and inappropriately touched herself during the incident, according to YouTube blogger UnWineWithTashaK.

The host was eventually transported to the hospital where she would stay for several weeks. The show announced that Wendy would be stepping away from the show in order to battle symptoms of Graves disease, after the incident. In September 2020, the show picked back up in-studio. All mentions of Wendy’s at-home tapings have since been wiped from the show’s Instagram account.

