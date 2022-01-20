Sister Wives Christine Brown’s Son Paedon Confirms Her Return To ‘Sister Wives’ As Daughter Mykelti SLAMS Plural Marriage! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Mykelti Padron fired a shot at plural marriage while sharing about her own marriage during a recent chat with fans. A follower asked the daughter of “Sister Wives” star, Christine Brown, for advice and Mykelti did not mince words. The TLC show has been chronicling the breakdown of the Brown family amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during the currently airing season.

Mykelti first commented that marriage is to be enjoyed with one special person. She added that it’s great to have a special person who is “just yours.” The mom of one, who noted that she felt unqualified to give marital advice due to being married less than five years, described her marriage as wonderful. Mykelti added that she decided against a polygamous lifestyle long before her mother decided to split from her father. Christine announced that she had left Kody Brown and the Brown family, in November.

Mykelti and Tony tied the knot in December 2016. They exchanged vows in front of more than 400 guests at a ceremony held at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They welcomed their first child together, daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, on April 5, 2021.

Mykelti isn’t the only Brown offspring sounding off on social media.

Christine’s son, Paedon, recently shared a video on TikTok about his “goth girls” crushes, sharing photos and videos of various female characters from his favorite cartoons. Fans took the opportunity to ask him about his mother’s status on the TLC show, a pertinent question since Christine no longer lives in Flagstaff, Arizona with Kody’s other three wives.

One viewer asked—”Will your mom return if there’s another season of Sister Wives?”

Paedon revealed—”They are filming currently.”

Fans have cheered Christine’s decision to part ways with Kody since she dropped the breakup bombshell, in November.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on Instagram, in November.

Christine shared a snap over the weekend and her fans and followers gave her kudos for creating a new life apart from Kody and the Browns.

Christine, who was wearing a bright Lula Roe sweatsuit, wrote— “As long as I can wear this, I can handle anything today!”

“You look great Christine. So glad you left Kody,” one fan wrote.

“You look like you lost about 160 pounds (kody) 😂 you’re glowing and you look beautiful!” another snarked.

“You are glowing girl you are glowing So happy for you when I saw that episode that Cody did not go to the hospital that pissed me off you made the right choice to walk away,” a follower chimed in.

“You’re an inspiration to all of those in unhappy relationships that are afraid to leave. They watch you and know they can become strong enough to do so. You’re truly beautiful and amazing ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏,” another said.

“You seem so much happier and at peace without Kody in your life,” a viewer noted.

“I admire you a lot. Congratulations on your strength and courage to separete and purse an independent life with your children,” another fan wrote.

“Sister Wives” airs on Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips