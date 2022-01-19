Celebrity News Scott Disick Confirms Pete Davidson’s Big D*ck Rumors!! By

Scott Disick has always been a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, his recent comment under Kim Kardashian’s post confirms some juicy rumors about her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim and Pete have been dating for a few months now. After celebrating New Year’s with her four children, Kim decided to take a vacation to the Bahamas. Since Pete had spent the New Year hosting NBC’s ‘Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party,’ they decided to go on a getaway together. While spending time with Pete, Kim posted a sexy photo on her Instagram.

The 41-year old captioned the photo with more than 4 million likes, “Sweet, sweet fantasy baby.” What shocked many fans was Scott Disick’s comment under Kim’s post. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend said, “Damn! Where is the tripod!” His statement would be harmless if there weren’t already several rumors about the size of Pete Davidson’s package. Scott used the word “tripod” to imply Pete’s member was the size of a third leg. One fan reacted to Scott’s comment, saying he was very embarrassing.

Though Scott is not the only one who has spoken about Pete’s package, most people speculate that it’s why the SNL comedian has dated several beautiful women, including Popstar, Ariana Grande. The singer once tweeted about the size of Pete’s manliness in 2018 when they were engaged to be married. When one fan asked Ariana how long a song called ‘Pete’ is, the singer jokingly replied in a deleted tweet saying, ‘10 inches’. Before he started seeing Kim, Pete had also dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and ‘Bridgerton’ actress Phoebe Dynevor.

Kim and Pete began dating after her appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October last year. During an Aladdin sketch on the show, the two ended up kissing. Since then, they have enjoyed their time together and even made it IG official. The unlikely couple seems happy as Kim goes through her divorce from rapper, Kanye West. They were married for close to six years.

Kanye is also dating while going through the split from the reality star. The 44-year-old artist was linked to actress Julia Fox, who starred in Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler. The two were spotted at a restaurant in Miami. Since both Kanye and Kim are dating other people, it is safe to say they might be moving on from their marriage.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips