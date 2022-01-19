Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lawyers Uncover New Bank Account In Tom Girardi’s Name, Getting Victims One Step Closer To Answers In Ongoing Bankruptcy Case! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The investigation into “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Erika Jayne, and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is heating up. Lawyers have discovered a new bank account in Tom’s name, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. The trustee overseeing the disgraced lawyer’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case is asking a judge to demand that Western Alliance Bank turn over the account records.

The trustee presiding over the case has purportedly been combing through the once-famed attorney’s records over the past several months. Several bank accounts were uncovered and investigators have requested bank statements in order to hash out the facts.

The trustee states in the motion that she hopes that the documents “may shed light on the Debtor’s 17 financial history and potentially uncover assets that belong to the bankruptcy estate.”

Funds uncovered during the process will be potentially used to pay back Tom’s multiple creditors. The trustee previously asked the court for permission to demand that American Express turn over their statements, after concluding that the financial records kept by Tom’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, were inadequate.

“While the Debtor’s bank statements contain general line item entries relating to the payments, no additional information was found in the Debtor’s records that sheds any light on the nature of the payments made, or if the Debtor received reasonably equivalent value in exchange for the payments,” the legal docs stated.

Former clients and business partners forced Tom into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year, accusing the disgraced lawyer of using settlement funds to support his lavish lifestyle and Erika’s pop star career.

Followers of the legal drama know that Erika is a named defendant in a federal lawsuit that alleges that her soon-to-be ex-husband embezzled funds owed to family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Lawyer Jay Edelson is representing the survivors in a class-action lawsuit filed against the former couple. The lawsuit has been underway for over a year. The group alleges that Tom failed to pay them what they were owed from a $2 million settlement with Boeing.

In November, Edelson revealed that financial records prove that “money that belonged to the surviving widows and orphans of the victims of that plane crash had, in fact, been used to make payments for Erika or her companies.”

The judge presiding over the case officially signed off on an agreement made between Edelson and the trustee—which allowed the surviving widows and orphans of the crash victims to personally sue the reality star. The suit had previously been put on hold due to the ongoing Chapter 7 case.

The Bravo star is facing a separate $25 million lawsuit as part of the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. In July, documents were filed that claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, received jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Girardi Keese. The “XXPEN$IVE” singer was also accused of hiding bank statements to avoid accountability.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips