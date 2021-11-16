Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne To Be Hit With Brand New Lawsuit After Bank Records Prove Her Bills Were Paid Using Money Owed To Tom Girardi Victims! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Things keep getting worse for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. Followers of the legal drama know that Erika is a named defendant in a federal lawsuit that alleges her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, embezzled funds owed to family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Lawyer, Jay Edelson, is representing the survivors in a class-action lawsuit filed against the former couple.

Former clients and business partners forced Tom into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year, accusing the disgraced lawyer of using settlement funds to support his lavish lifestyle and Erika’s pop star career.

Edelson recently revealed that financial records prove that “money that belonged to the surviving widows and orphans of the victims of that plane crash had, in fact, been used to make payments for Erika or her companies.” The heavily redacted legal filing includes transactions that supposedly back up the law firm’s case.

It appears that Erika is about to be hit with a brand new lawsuit. The bankruptcy trustee has officially withdrawn an objection that has thwarted Tom’s former clients from taking direct aim at the reality star.

Edelson recently called out Ronald Richards, the attorney hired by the trustee to investigate the reality star. Edelson’s firm accused Richards of working to negotiate a backroom settlement with the Bravo star. Richards recently stepped down from his position, citing a desire to talk freely about the case. Edelson’s move seemingly caused the trustee to drop an objection that was blocking the attorney from pursuing a case against the RHOBH star. The trustee originally claimed that the effort would interfere with the ongoing bankruptcy case. Bank records confirm that Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, is $101 million in debt.

Edelson will be required to turn over any uncovered property belonging to Tom or his firm to the trustee, per the agreement.

“Edelson agrees that it will alert the Trustee and the Girardi Keese Trustee of any property of either the TVG Estate or the GK Estate, found in the possession of Erika Girardi (or any party). Edelson will not collect such assets. Edelson reserves all other rights,” the agreement reads.

The agreement allows Erika to be personally sued by the widows and orphans of the crash victims.





In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by Girardi Keese funds. The filings list several of Erika‘s alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Erika has also been accused of hiding bank statements to avoid accountability.

Erika flatly denied that the disgraced lawyer transferred “$20M and more” into her business account, during the recently aired RHOBH reunion series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production.

