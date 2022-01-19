Real Housewives of Orange County Dr. Jen Armstrong To Be Deposed In Court Battle Over Unpaid Bills Case! By

Dr. Jen Armstrong is set to be grilled in court amid allegations that she’s refusing to pay her debts.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star will be deposed before February 7, as a lawsuit filed by a company named Forever Ageless heats up. The lawsuit was filed against Jen and her business, Advanced Skincare Medcenter Inc., on October 30, 2019. The company accused the reality star of breach of contract and claimed to have supplied her with medical products from August 2017 to January 2019. The business alleges that Jen has refused to pay a bill of $103,923.05. Jen denies all wrongdoing and claims that she partially satisfied the debt by giving Forever Ageless a piece of jewelry valued at $72k.

Forever Ageless accused Jen of refusing to show for a scheduled deposition in October. They also say that the doctor did not comply with paying court-ordered sanctions in the amount of $4k. The company said they had no choice but to go back to court because of Jen’s “gamesmanship and stonewalling tactics.” They asked the court to find Jen in contempt at the time.

The company also alleged that Jen failed to show up for a virtual deposition on August 26, 2021.

Forever Ageless said—“[Armstrong] failed to make timely objections—or any objections—to the deposition notice, opting instead of advise Plaintiff less than 24 hours before the start of the deposition that Armstrong was ‘unavailable” for’ the depo.”

The judge signed off on the motion, on January 7.

The Bravo star’s name has been linked to multiple lawsuits in recent months.

As reported last month—Jen is embroiled in a medical malpractice lawsuit that alleges that the RHOC rookie botched a woman’s face during a series of beauty procedures. The doctor was hit by a blistering lawsuit by a woman who alleges to have a “disfigured face,” after receiving treatments over the course of several months, according to a report by The U.S. Sun.

The lawsuit states that a woman named Judy is claiming that she underwent an Exilis non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment around her eyes and cheeks at Dr. Jen’s Newport Beach practice in October 2019. She followed up a few days later and received a separate $2500 procedure that involved injections to the eye and cheek area.

The legal docs allege that Judy was not aware that new or additional fillers would be necessary at the time. The suit claims that “the fillers having to be re-administered” were a “result of the improper manner and method.” Judy claims that Jen was “negligent” because of incorrectly inserted fillers.

The 45-year-old reality star is also currently suing one of her former employees for passing off her patients’ photos as his own. According to documents obtained by Radar, the reality star is suing former employee, Chris Lee, for breach of contract and invasion of privacy, among other counts. The reality star alleges that Lee conspired with her former office manager, Sylvia Nutall, to steal Jen’s clients while working as her medical practitioner. According to the lawsuit, Lee worked for Jen’s practice between September 2021 to December 9, 2021. Jen says that Lee took before and after photos of her patients when they came to the clinic and posted them on his social media pages as his own. Lee allegedly did this to imply that he had performed all the medical procedures posted on his page. Dr. Jen filed a lawsuit against Sylvia Nutall for breach of contract, in December. The former office manager is also being charged with stealing medical equipment, invasion of privacy, making false reports, and defamation.

