‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ Overall Ratings TRUMP ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff series, “Porsha’s Family Matters,” is pulling in numbers greater than the newest Bravo “Housewives” franchise, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” The surprise ratings-grabber, which stars the RHOA alum and her family, is exploring Porsha’s surprise engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex of her former co-star. Porsha walked away from RHOA after dropping her engagement bombshell, right into the new reality TV project.

While about 700,000 viewers tune in to RHOSLC every week, TV Line reports that “Porsha’s Family Matters” is raking in higher numbers on average. The report even predicts that the Utah franchise will likely see a cast shakeup in order to boost the show’s numbers for Season 3.

The report reads—“As for RHOSLC, the show continues to do well once delayed viewership is counted and it usually trends on social media during airings, so the show will definitely be back for Season 3. That said, expect some cast changes when it does return.”

While Bravo promoted the new series as one focused on Porsha’s social justice activism, the network has not always highlighted her best traits. Her co-parenting relationship with ex, Dennis McKinley, has been portrayed as tense, and some viewers have even called Porsha the “villain” in her own narrative.

A blowout family fight was recently featured on the series, and Porsha was forced to address the drama on social media.

In episodes aired earlier this month, a dispute between Porsha and Dennis turned physical, during a family retreat. Fans watched Porsha tell Mama Gina, Dennis’ mother, “You heard what I said,” before fists flew. Porsha claimed that Dennis was mistreating her family, and retaliated by throwing plates and trying to club someone with a microphone.

Producers disclosed on the show that Porsha sent texts to her family members, asking them to keep the altercation hush-hush. Fans reacted to the plot twist by putting Porsha on blast, on social media.

Porsha addressed the messy violence, via a lengthy social media statement.

Porsha noted that when it comes to a “man causing physical harm to women” — “That is something we are too desensitized to as a society.”

Porsha explained that her effort to keep the fight quiet stemmed from a desire to “protect” Dennis, his multiple businesses, and their daughter.

“I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture because I was trying to protect Dennis, his business, and therefore our own daughter,” Porsha wrote. “Looking back, that was not the right idea.”

Porsha wrote that she was holding herself accountable for her role in the fight, adding that while she denied assaulting Dennis’ mother, she regretted “arguing with an elder.”

“I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing,” the Bravo star said. “While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder. We’re six months removed from this incident and I’m looking forward, not backwards.”

