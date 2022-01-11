Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Delilah Belle Hamlin Splits From Longtime Boyfriend, Eyal Booker, Following ‘Accidental’ Overdose! By

Delilah Belle Hamlin has split from her boyfriend, Eyal Booker, after dating for two years. The daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Lisa Rinna, and actor, Harry Hamlin, called it quits with the former “Love Island UK” star, ahead of the new year.

Delilah, 23, and Eyal, 26, went Instagram official in May 2019 and gushed over their relationship at the two-year anniversary mark.

“I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with. @eyalbooker,” Delilah wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white cozy couple snap.

Eyal wrote to the model—“2 years with you 💘 I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far. Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that… overcome all that life throw at us. It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about.”

The native Brit thanked Delilah for encouraging him to discover his “authentic self” adding—“I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together. I love you @delilahbelle.”

The runway star opened up to her followers about experiencing health struggles, several months later. The model revealed that she sought professional treatment after developing a dependency on Xanax.

Delilah shared that she had been battling several illnesses, including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).

She explained that a doctor overprescribed her meds after she sought help for migraines and severe panic attacks.

“He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” Delilah explained, in November. “So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

A source told Us Weekly that Eyal was Delilah’s “rock” during the difficult time.

“[Eyal]’s been super supportive all along,” an insider told the outlet, last fall. “It’s been hard on him too but he’s 100 percent there for her.”

Rinna revealed that she and her husband were on board with the romance, during an August 2021 episode of RHOBH.

“My husband, Harry, made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” the Bravo star said.

A source told DailyMail.com that Delilah is in a “happy and good place” post-breakup.

“Delilah ended her relationship with Eyal before New Year’s Eve. It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career,” the source said.

“Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future,” the insider added.

