Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH: Will Smith’s Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino, To Join Season 12! By

Two new faces are officially set to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 12, E! News reports. Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino will star alongside returning cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton.

Kathy will maintain her “friend” of the cast status, and Sheree, who is the ex-wife of actor, Will Smith, will also appear in a part-time capacity.

As previously reported, Diana, who landed a full-time diamond, is a mother of three and the founder, chair, and CEO of lifestyle beverage company, Neuro Brands. She is an enthusiastic philanthropist and activist who has worked to establish multiple advocacy programs and organizations, over two decades. The Bravo rookie established UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, the latter alongside actor, Sean Penn. Diana has been named one of the “World’s Top Three Justice Innovations” by The Hague Institute for the Internationalisation of Law and was recognized by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“Human rights is a basic right, and we all have to do whatever we can to help those in need,” Diana has stated.

Sheree, an artist, and entrepreneur, also owns her own business. She owns umbrella company, Sheree Elizabeth, Inc, which boasts many brands, including her recently relaunched skincare line, WHOOP ASH. She shares an adult son, Trey Smith, 29, with ex, Will Smith. Sheree and Will wed in 1992 and divorced three years later. Sheree reportedly shares a close relationship with the actor, as well as with his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Producers bumped up production for RHOBH Season 12, in order to capture the legal drama surrounding Erika Jayne. The premiere date has not been announced.

Earlier this month, producers hit the pause button after three cast members, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna, tested positive for COVID-19. The ladies apparently suffered only mild symptoms and had all been vaccinated.

TMZ previously reported that Kathy Hilton held out for more cash before agreeing to film scenes for the upcoming season. The popular Bravo newcomer reportedly refused to film any scenes until this month, due to feeling underestimated by producers. Both sides were able to hammer out an agreement that will put Kathy back as a “friend” of the cast. The fan-favorite appeared in the same capacity last season but made frequent appearances. No word yet if the same will occur for Season 12.

Kathy’s sister, Kyle Richards, shot down reports that Kathy was holding out for a $2 million payout during an appearance on the “Everything Iconic” podcast, earlier this month.

“I don’t know where they come up with these numbers,” Kyle told podcast host, Danny Pellegrino. “That is not true. She was just busy shooting Paris’ wedding — shooting, I mean planning and they were shooting it too for Peacock – but no, that’s the only reason she wasn’t there as of yet.”

Sources told TMZ that Kathy’s true issue was her paycheck.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production.

