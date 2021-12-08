Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Faith Evans REFUSING To Pay Stevie J Spousal Support In Divorce Battle! By

Faith Evans is hitting back, after her estranged husband, Stevie J demanded to be paid monthly spousal support as part of their unfolding divorce. The Love & Hip Hop star recently asked the judge presiding over the divorce proceedings to force Faith to pay spousal support. Stevie also asked the judge to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to [Faith Evans].” He is also requesting that Faith cover all legal fees.

The record producer and the R&B artist’s marriage hit the rocks in November, after being married for three years. The pair do not have children together, but both have children from previous relationships.

Stevie asked the court to determine what Faith should hand over to help cover expenses. The music producer listed July 17, 2018, as their date of marriage and their separation date as October 19, 2021, in his November divorce petition. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. It remains unclear if a prenuptial agreement was signed ahead of the pair’s Las Vegas hotel room wedding ceremony.

The singer fired back in a response filed on December 3rd. She has demanded that the court deny Stevie’s request and is asking to be awarded “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation.”

Faith alleged that she officially split from her husband on May 29, 2020, a significantly earlier date than listed by her soon-to-be ex.

A judge has yet to rule on the spousal support dispute.

Fans know that Stevie and Faith’s marriage has been a bumpy ride.

Faith, who was previously married to deceased rapper, Notorious B.I.G., and later to Todd Russaw, was reportedly “blindsided” by her husband’s divorce filing. Stevie, who is godfather to Faith’s son with Biggie, C.J. Wallace, seemingly hinted at a shift in his life when he tweeted—“Next chapter” a couple of weeks before filing the divorce petition, per a TMZ report.

Video footage posted shortly after the duo’s divorce announcement revealed the couple having fun on a beach, giving fans hope that a reconciliation was in the works.

The couple’s rollercoaster relationship took a nosedive after a video surfaced revealing Stevie harshly berating Faith inside their bedroom, last month. He issued a public apology to his wife about two weeks later.

Faith was arrested for domestic violence after one of the couple’s arguments turned physical, last year. Someone reported the fight to the police, who arrested Faith after discovering marks on Stevie’s body. The case was dropped after Stevie refused to testify in court.

In April, Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of cheating on the “Behind Every Man” personality. Faith alleged that she “stole” Stevie from Joseline in an interview earlier this year. Joseline responded by taking to social media to drag Faith and Stevie’s marriage. Faith and Stevie began dating in 2016, the same year that he split from Joseline.

