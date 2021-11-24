Celebrity News Wendy Williams Reportedly Confined To A Wheelchair And Battling Early Stages Of Dementia As Talk Show Producers Look For A Full-Time Replacement Host! By

“The Wendy Williams Show’s” ratings are on the rise amid Wendy’s ongoing health problems—and producers are reportedly looking for a permanent replacement for the ailing chat show host. Viewers have been tuning in to see a variety of fill-in hosts, including Michael Rappaport, Leah Remini, and Sherri Shepherd, but a replacement host appears necessary amid Wendy’s declining health.

“No-one expected ratings to go up 32% without Wendy. The fill-in hosts were just supposed to keep the show’s lights on until Wendy was well enough to return. It was assumed that without Wendy, the audience would not watch, but the has not been the case. In fact, when Sherri Shepherd took over, she not only retained all of Wendy’s fans but also brought in a whole new audience, too. This is why the search has changed from finding a temporary replacement to a full-time one,” a source told Radar Online.

The “Ricky Smiley Morning Show’s” Toine The Don, also known as Antoine Edwards, dished a shocking update on Wendy’s health, on November 22.

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and her feet,” he said.

The pop culture reporter also alleged that Wendy is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

“The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression,” Toine stated in an Instagram post.

Wendy’s brother shot down the reporter’s claims, earlier this week.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” Tommy Williams Jr. told The Sun.

He continued—“We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

“I am trying to find out if she’s coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean, she’s normal like that,” he added.

The snitch offered a rundown of the possible candidates in the running for Wendy’s spot.

“Sherri is the number one choice, but she has made it clear that she won’t take the job without Wendy’s blessing. While self-proclaimed ‘fashion expert’ Bevy Smith and host AJ Gibson, who have both filled in for Wendy, are much more thirsty,” the tipster dished. “Let’s be honest, Bevy is super aggressive and has wanted to be the next Wendy Williams for years. She would step over her own mother to get to sit in Wendy’s purple chair.”

“What is heartbreaking is seeing everyone reaching out to get Wendy’s job. They are vultures in the TV business,” an insider claimed.

It appears that Leah Remini is in the lead as the search amps up. Executives reportedly love the actress and believe that the former Scientologist can fill Wendy’s shoes.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Wendy’s recovery could drag out until 2022. Another tipster added that the chat show host had been lonely amid her battle for restored health. A third insider close to Wendy told the outlet that they’re “optimistic” that the 57-year-old could make a comeback before the close of 2021.

Wendy gave fans an update on her condition on social media around the same time, assuring viewers that she’d be back in her purple chair when she and her doctors agree that she’s ready to come back.

