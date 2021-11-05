Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Says She’d Be ‘Happy’ To Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘I Have A Lot Of Unfinished Business’! By

NeNe Leakes is not ruling out a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” comeback. The Atlanta peach is a Bravo original and starred as a full-time cast member for the first seven seasons of the Georgia franchise. She appeared as a “friend” during Season 8 and sat out of Season 9 before returning for Seasons 10-12. NeNe’s decision to leave the show was surrounded by controversy and drama, as she fired several accusations at the network and Bravo executive, Andy Cohen, on her way out the door.

NeNe revealed that she remained open to returning to RHOA during an appearance on “The Real” on Thursday.

“I’d return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show, and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show,” the Bravo alum said.

Watch the clip below!

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross will all hold full-time peaches for Season 14.

NeNe added that an official sit-down with Cohen would be necessary before discussing her potential return to the show.

“Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time. I love [his son Ben], and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I each [need to] have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races,” she said.

On Dec 21, 2020, the reality TV veteran took to social media to call for a boycott of Bravo. “Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” NeNe added. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

“Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs,” she continued.

On December 31, 2020 she tweeted—“Be Smart and DO NOT SUPPORT count down shows TONIGHT that aren’t supporting or respecting BLACK WOMEN creativity/equality and blacklisting us from working if we speak the truth abt their wrong doings.”

In October 2020, NeNe put Bravo on blast during an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment,” the RHOA star said.

NeNe Leakes continued through tears—“I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse … I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”

“No, I do not,” NeNe responded when asked if she thought she would ever return to the show.

In January 2021, NeNe insinuated that Cohen was a “manipulator” and a “sociopath” via two cryptic posts on Twitter.

