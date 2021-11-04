Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill DENY Cheating Rumors And Will ‘Definitely’ Take Legal Action If The ‘BS’ Continues! By

Mike Hill has denied cheating on his wife, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey, and is threatening to take legal action against his accuser. The sportscaster and the Bravo alum spoke to TMZ about the rumors, on Tuesday.

Hill was recently accused of sending nude photos, via Snapchat, to a Twitter user. The alleged recipient’s Twitter handle is @Alist_xo, according to a report by the Jasmine Brand.

The person shared an alleged screenshot of Hill’s Snapchat account, claiming that she had scored his address, likely using the app’s “Snap Map” feature.

“Okay well let’s say this for starters. He has sent me nudes I have videos. And no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The nudes I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya,” she later shared.

The woman then tweeted a screenshot that appeared to point to a Snapchat flirt session between herself and Hill. The tweet has since been deleted. She later posted a video and a photo that allegedly revealed nude images of the sports commentator.

“So I’m learning Mike Hill cheated on Cynthia the entire time. This is why I wanted to expose him. I hate men who are so easily swayed!” she later wrote.

Hill denied the accusations in an exchange with an IG user on “The Neighborhood Talk” Instagram account.

“Please don’t believe bs. Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME. Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted,” Hill said.

“I wouldn’t do [Cynthia] like that… that pic is NOT mine. I know what I look like,” he continued. “Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use snap. Only God can separate us.”

The tweets from @Alist_xo’s Twitter account were removed after Hill responded to the rumors.

TMZ caught up with the couple at the Los Angeles International Airport, on Tuesday. The outlet asked the couple about how they were doing and Cynthia responded—“We’re great. Rumors are rumors.”

The sportscaster shared that he planned to sue the individual if the allegations did not cease.

“If it continues absolutely. … We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” Hill answered when asked if he planned to take legal action.

He added that he had no clue who was spreading the rumor but advised the person to “get some help.”

Cynthia began dating Hill during RHOA Season 11 and the couple tied the knot during Season 13, in October 2020. Cynthia announced that she was leaving RHOA one month ahead of the couple’s first anniversary.

The Bravo alum explained that part of the reason she left the Bravo show after 11 seasons was to “protect” her marriage to the sportscaster.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” the reality star told Page Six.

The model told the outlet that the show is “a little bit of a slippery slope” at times and not always “the most positive atmosphere.”

