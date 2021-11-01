Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP: The Ladies Go To War & Nicki Minaj Interrogates In Explosive Reunion First Look! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Nicki Minaj made her Real Housewives of Potomac debut in an explosive reunion trailer, released on Friday. The rapper enters the reunion stage happily declaring “I’m here bitches!” a bottle of liquor in hand. The cast— Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and cast “friend” Askale Davis, all squeal with excitement when Nicki struts on to the set.

The surprise cameo came at the end of the trailer, after the ladies swap insults and Wendy, 37, pulls out a supersized receipt of a text exchange (mentioning All About The Tea) she had with Robyn, 42. Andy Cohen gets down to business when he tells Gizelle, 51, “Jamal owes $800,000 in taxes,” calling out the reality star’s ex-husband and father of her three children.

“You were Mrs. Bryant at the time. I would say lawyer up,” Karen, 58, quips, adding—”And come back and get your ass.”

Cohen shifts his focus to Candiace’s husband, Chris Basset, asking—”Did you try and holler at Mia?”

Several of the women accuse Mia of “lying” about her alleged history with Chris, and Mia responds by calling Candiace a “nasty hood rat.”

“I’m a hood rat? Okay, your mama!” Candiace responds.

The cast weighs in on Gizelle’s failed reconciliation with her ex, and some of the ladies become emotional.

“I don’t believe in my heart that you should have gone back to him,” Karen says.

Nicki, 38, makes her gleeful entrance at the end of the trailer, much to the delight of the Potomac women. The preview teases Nicki’s much anticipated appearance as the performer puts the ladies on notice.

“We’re not getting away with that nonsense today, baby,” the recording artist informs the group.

Watch the first look below!

As reported—Nicki gave fans an inside peek into her surprise appearance, during a post-reunion Instagram Live session. A fan shared the video of the rapper telling her followers that she “went for the jugular,” on Twitter.

The “Anaconda” rapper shared that the women were “all charming in person” during the online chat, adding that she understood why they were all cast on the series.

Nicki addressed the rumor that she “went hard” on Candiace.

“Yes, I think I went hard on everybody equally,” she laughingly admitted. “They’re tough girls on that show.”

“I could tell they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them,” the singer added.

“I kind of went for the jugular…not in a bad way….not in a mean way,” Nicki explained, adding that she felt obligated to her fans to ask the “real sh*t.”

Andy Cohen dished about the unconventional reunion experience on his SiriusXM radio show.

“I gave her my seat, I stepped aside, and she did her own version of a reunion with the housewives of Potomac, and let me tell you…I was like, ‘Wow, you said all the s— I could never get away with saying on several levels,’” the Bravo exec revealed.

“She was reading the women, she was also talking to them just as a fan, as a mom, as a recording artist. I had never seen anything like it,” he added.

The Real Housewives of Potomac four-part reunion series kicks off on November 7.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips