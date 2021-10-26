Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Dating Again For The First Time Since Divorce Amid Legal Scandal! By

Erika Jayne is back in the dating game. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has started dating for the first time since filing for divorce from former powerhouse lawyer, Tom Girardi, according to a new TMZ report. Sources told the outlet that the reality star has been actively exploring the Los Angeles dating scene and has already been out with a few potential suitors.

Erika admitted during the RHOBH reunion series that she was looking for “hot sex,” and hinted that she had connected with other men since filing for divorce, in November. Erika and Tom were married for 21 years.

Insiders report that Erika is not using dating apps to meet eligible bachelors, but has been set up by her friends. The reality star has reportedly only dated local L.A. guys, since diving back into the California dating pool. Erika has been out with some showbiz-connected men and others who work in other occupations, according to the report.

Fans of the show know that the Bravo star has been accused of staging a “sham divorce” in order to hide assets, amid a lawsuit accusing the couple of embezzling funds owed to families of victims of a 2018 plane crash.

Erika continues to insist that she had no clue about Tom’s shady business practices, and is claiming that all of her earnings went straight to him or his law firm, per a recent report by TMZ. Erika supposedly believed that Tom would manage her funds appropriately, and never checked the books. Sources told the outlet that while all of Erika’s income, including her Bravo paycheck, were deposited into EJ Global, Tom was the one who managed the finances.

Erika is juggling her reignited dating life with filming a new season of the Bravo show, amid the airing of the current season’s reunion series.

Us Weekly reported earlier this month that the “XXPEN$IVE” singer was set to rake in big bucks for Season 12, after enduring a tense Season 11.

“It’s going to be much more next season,” the source told the outlet, pointing out that Erika has been the “sole focus this season.”

The insider said that Erika was “put through the wringer” and followed “producers’ orders” during Season 11, adding that there’s “no question” that Erika will “demand a higher paycheck” if she returns to the show for Season 12.

“The ratings were off the charts because of her storyline and what she’s exposed,” the tipster said. “What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring.”

The report came on the heels of an extensive New York Times expose that leaked the amount of Erika’s Season 11 paycheck. Erika brought in $600k despite claiming that she had “zero dollars” during the season.

The paycheck disclosure came as Jay Edelson put Erika and the Bravo show on blast, in comments made to Fox News. The lawyer, who is representing the families of the crash victims in a class-action lawsuit, made the statement after serving the network with a subpoena for unaired footage of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series continues Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

