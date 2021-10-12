Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne’s $600K ‘RHOBH’ Salary EXPOSED As She Fights Off Tom Girardi’s Creditors In Court! By

Erika Jayne raked in $600k for appearing on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite claiming that she had “zero dollars” during a recently aired episode.

The New York Times published a recent expose on the Bravo star, in which sources alleged that Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, upped Erika’s paycheck just as the legal and financial issues surrounding the “Pretty Mess” personality became public.

Season 12 filming season has reportedly been bumped up, due to the legal drama that continues to play out in real-time. The women will kick off filming only months after gathering to film the Season 11 reunion series.

The paycheck leak comes as Jay Edelson, an attorney who previously worked with the reality star’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, put Erika and the Bravo show on blast in comments made to Fox News. The lawyer made a statement after serving the network with a subpoena for unaired footage of the reality series.

Edelson referenced a scene that played out during the currently airing season, before putting the reality star on blast.

“The victims have had to endure watching the ‘Real Housewives’ cast do things like eat caviar pie and drink specially-made vodka served by white-gloved staff as they pay lip service to the lives Tom has ruined,” Edelson said. “The victims have watched Erika cry crocodile tears as she is ‘forced’ to move into a $10,000-a-month apartment while she and her glam squad parade around in a lifestyle few of us will ever know.”

Andy Cohen called out Erika’s financially trapped wife defense during the recently released RHOBH reunion trailer, quipping —“I know what you make on this show.”

Ronald Richards, the attorney hired by the trustee overseeing Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, recently told Us Weekly that he was working to negotiate a settlement deal with Erika’s legal team. Richards has publicly pushed the reality star to repay the $25 million that was allegedly funneled into her business from Tom’s defunct law firm.

“I gave her a week to just voluntarily return the money, but she never did,” Richards told the outlet on Friday, October 1. “I can’t get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to resolve the case with her attorney. This is the $25 million that [Girardi’s] law firm paid on behalf of Erika to cover her expenses over a 12-year period.”

Erika is embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit that alleges that she had knowledge that Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, had been paying her bills for at least 12 years. Tom is being sued by multiple former clients and business partners and has been accused of embezzling settlement funds to support a luxury lifestyle and his wife’s pop star career.

Erika filed for divorce from the disgraced lawyer in November and has maintained that she had no knowledge of Tom’s shady financial dealings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series begins Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

