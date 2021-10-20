Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Producer EXPOSES Lisa Vanderpump As The Person Who Leaked ‘PuppyGate’ Scandal To A Tabloid! By

A Bravo producer has spilled that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Vanderpump, was the person responsible for leaking the infamous “Puppygate” scandal to a tabloid. RHOBH executive producer, Chris Cullen, spilled the tea in comments made to Dave Quinn, author of “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.”

“When Lisa lost the narrative in the show, and she realized that it wasn’t going the way she wanted, that’s when she leaked the story to the press,” Cullen told the author of the “Housewives” tell-all.

Fans will remember that Lisa’s co-star, Dorit Kemsley, adopted a pup from Vanderpump Dogs but later gave the pooch to another family after determining that the dog wasn’t a good fit for her family. The family later placed the dog in a kill shelter, and word got back to Lisa. Lisa confronted Dorit about the situation and an anonymous insider later leaked the story to Radar Online.

Many within the cast believed that Lisa was the one who leaked the story, an accusation she vehemently denied. The ladies slammed Lisa for being the snitch, which sparked her decision to leave the show midway through the season.

“When I saw the Radar Online article, my initial thought was that the information had been supplied by Lisa V or her team because most of it was described in Lisa’s voice,” Dorit wrote on her Bravo blog, at the time. “What solidiﬁed my assumption was the fact that there are certain points addressed in the scathing article that only Lisa V and her team were privy to.”

Lisa reportedly asked another producer to intervene and to “sit the cast down and tell them they needed to believe her [about not leaking the story],” according to Evolution Media President, Alex Baskin. He denied Lisa’s request.

Lisa exited the show mid-season and the scandal shattered friendships she shared with Dorit and Kyle Richards. Kyle approached her friend with the leak accusation in her home, which led to Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, booting her out.

Lisa defended herself on her Bravo blog after the scene aired.

“Then, for me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” she wrote of her heated exchange with Kyle. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life…guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

Lisa also claimed that she told “Vanderpump Dogs” executive director, Dr. John Sessa, that she did not want the doggie drama brought up on camera. Sessa revealed that John Blizzard, the organization’s events coordinator, had already dished the dirt to Teddi Mellencamp, which opened the floodgates for the Season 9 storyline.

“Regardless if I had told Teddi, via text, she was going to find out,” Blizzard said during an appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast. “Our adoption coordinator was dating her brother [and] a week into filming, Dorit’s dog is not there. Everyone’s going to be like, ‘Where’s the dog?’”

“[John Sessa] told me three times to text Teddi,” he claimed. “He wanted it out there. He wanted to take Dorit down [and] he used my friendship with Teddi to create a whole storyline. He didn’t want to give Dorit a free pass because it was the first time a dog had ever been dropped off at a kill shelter, and for somebody that was supposed to be Lisa’s best friend, to drop it off, it just wasn’t okay.”

Blizzard backed up Lisa’s claim that she did not want the story brought up on camera.

“[Lisa] was really pissed at [Sessa] because she didn’t want it brought up,” Blizzard said.”We were like, ‘Dorit is a horrible person for doing this. Your friend is awful…. Why are you protecting her?’… I think it’s weird that [Dorit ] had this dog for nine months, and then you just get rid of it the first week [of filming]. It’s weird.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series continues Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

