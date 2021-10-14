Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne To ‘Demand A Higher Paycheck’ If She Returns To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 12! By

Erika Jayne is set to rake in the big bucks for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to a new report by Us Weekly. Bravo has focused on the legal drama swirling around Erika and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, for Season 11, and it appears that the emotional rollercoaster paid off for the “XXPEN$IVE” singer.

“It’s going to be much more next season,” the source revealed, pointing out that Erika has been the “sole focus this season.”



The insider said that Erika was “put through the wringer” and followed “producers’ orders” during Season 11, adding that there’s “no question” that Erika will “demand a higher paycheck” if she returns to the show for Season 12.

“The ratings were off the charts because of her storyline and what she’s exposed,” the tipster said. “What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring.”

The report comes on the heels of an extensive New York Times expose that leaked the amount of Erika’s Season 11 paycheck. Erika brought in $600k despite claiming that she had “zero dollars” during the season.

The paycheck disclosure came as Jay Edelson, an attorney who previously worked with the reality star’s estranged husband, put Erika and the Bravo show on blast in comments made to Fox News. The lawyer made the statement after serving the network with a subpoena for unaired footage of the reality series.

The attorney issued an additional statement to Us Weekly.

“We have all seen Bravo ride the Girardi embezzlement scandal to historically high ratings,” Edelson told the outlet. “For the most part, Andy Cohen and Bravo have protected Erika, paying her — according to reports — as much as $600,000 to be on the show this year while allowing her to cast herself as the primary victim of Tom’s criminality.”

Andy Cohen seemingly called out Erika’s financially trapped wife defense during the recently released RHOBH reunion trailer, quipping —“I know what you make on this show.”

Bravo producers were “prepared” to be hit by a subpoena for the unaired footage, according to an August report by The Sun.

“Producers are aware that the legal case is only going to intensify and are prepared if asked by the courts, to help the discovery process by releasing unaired footage/multimedia of the Girardi’s,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Producers have been advised by their legal team they may be forced to turn over any footage or audio which may help the court get a clearer picture of the case.”

Fans know that Erika and the disbarred lawyer are being sued amid claims that they embezzled funds owed to former clients. The reality star was later named in six civil lawsuits involving her soon-to-be ex. Erika filed for divorce in November after a 21-year marriage and has maintained throughout the season that she was in the dark about her husband’s shady legal maneuvers. The $25 million lawsuit alleges that she had knowledge that Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, had been paying her bills for at least 12 years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series continues Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

