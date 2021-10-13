Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Tells Investigative Attorney He Should Look Into The Finances Of Tom Girardi’s Former Biz Partners, Not Hers! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Erika Jayne wants investigators to shift their focus from her finances to her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s former business partners. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sounded off directly to Ronald Richards, the lawyer currently investigating the Bravo star.

Richards believes that Erika should be forced to repay $25 million that was funneled into her business during her marriage to the disbarred lawyer. Erika filed for divorce in November. Tom’s defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, owes $101 million to former clients, business partners, and lenders.

Richards is also working to hold individuals professionally linked to Tom accountable. The outspoken attorney recently posted a photo of Tom alongside other lawyers who worked with him in the past.

“What does everyone attorney who worked at Girardi Keese as either an Associate, quasi Partner, or Manager have in common? Answer: Not one of them has taken responsibility for the clients they were obligated to protect and serve or gifted back any of their bonuses or salaries,” he wrote.

Erika chimed in after seeing the post writing—”Finally a post I agree with. Only took you a year of looking in the wrong direction… you really are slow.”

Erika is embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit that alleges that she had knowledge that Tom’s firm had been paying her bills for at least 12 years. Tom is being sued by multiple former clients and business partners and has been accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to various clients, including family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash.

The RHOBH star has maintained that she had no knowledge of Tom’s shady financial maneuvers.

Richards put the RHOBH star on blast in August, accusing Erika of being fully aware that her lavish lifestyle was being supported by funds transferred from Tom’s firm. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in the legal documents.

“Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi’s firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, ‘It is expensive to be me,’” court docs read. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

The “Pretty Mess” performer demanded that Richards be removed from the case last month, citing ongoing harassment via constant tweets about the case. The judge denied Erika’s motion, questioned her motives, and reportedly stated that he found no violation in Richards’ tweets.

The lawsuit alleges that Tom’s law firm covered all costs for Erika’s entertainment company, EJ Global, for over a decade. The filings list several of Erika‘s alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Funds were used to pay Erika’s “glam squad” and professional dancers, and to purchase clothes, bags, shoes, and jewelry.

Bravo recently decided to bump up Season 12 production, to capture the constantly shifting legal drama as it unfolds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins on Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips