Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Judge Denies Erika Jayne’s Request To Stop Lawyer’s Investigation Against Her! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

A federal court judge denied Erika Jayne’s request to have the lawyer investigating her removed from the case and reprimanded the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for trying to hinder the investigation.

Attorney Ronald Richards was hired by the trustee overseeing Erika’s estranged husband and disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case to investigate the 50-year old reality star’s involvement in her ex-husband’s shady business practices.

Litigation Hold Letters to @bravo. If there are any other holders of this footage, please feel free to share it with us. pic.twitter.com/WJ6jn2BRuX — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) August 12, 2021

As reported by All About The Tea, the Bravo star demanded Richards‘ removal, accusing him of harassment due to his consistent tweets about the case.

Not only did the judge deny the reality star’s motion, but he also criticized her and questioned her motives, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

“It appears to be nothing more than a blatant attempt by Ms. Girardi to impede Mr. Richards’ efforts on behalf of the trustee to investigate allegedly fraudulent transfers of the debtor’s assets to Ms. Girardi and to prosecute an action against her to recover those transfers for the benefit of the estate,” the judge wrote.

The judge reportedly said he found no fault or violation of any sort in Richards’ tweets.

Richards is specifically investigating a sum of $20 million that Erika allegedly received from Tom. As a result, the attorney has the authorization to interrogate the Bravo star’s divorce lawyers, business manager, and landlord on the nature of her finances.

The popular attorney recently fired off a letter to Bravo requesting all unaired footage “relevant to the administration of the estate/or our investigation and complaint against Erika Girardi.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star maintains that she had no prior knowledge of her husband’s illegal activities.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips