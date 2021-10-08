Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Newbie Noella Bergener Mourns The Loss Of Her Father Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle! By

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie, Noella Bergener, has lost her father amid an ongoing court battle with her estranged husband, James. Noella took to Instagram on Wednesday to share about her deceased dad.

“My Father Christopher Nance Weatherman for NBC for 20 years and champion of countless charities benefiting children with fatal illnesses has passed on. He was the oldest living man in the US with sickle cell anemia,” the Bravo star wrote.

Noella revealed that she recently reconnected with her father after sharing a distant relationship for several years.

“Though we weren’t close for many years reconnecting last year and your incredible insight and encouragement is something I will cherish for life. Hearing stories from your friends about how proud you were to be a grandfather gives me such comfort. I wish you got to meet them,” she said.

“If I didn’t tell you enough while you were here how proud I am to be your daughter I hope you hear it in the heavens. I love you,” Noella concluded.

As reported in August—James Bergener filed to end his one-year marriage to the Bravo rookie in Puerto Rico, according to an August report by TMZ. The personal injury lawyer had already vacated the California home he once shared with the model and their 2-year old child.

Noella Bergener filed for a legal separation days after she learned of her estranged husband’s filing, requesting primary custody of their child and spousal support. In her filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed “to be determined” as the date of separation.

The divorce shocker came one month after James was accused of owing a whopping $5.8 million in taxes.

As previously reported by All About The Tea, James Bergener owes almost $6 million in back taxes as of July 2021, according to legal documents. Federal tax liens filed in June and July revealed that the accident lawyer owes a total of $5,896,343.04 to the State of California for the years 2018 and 2019.

Noella addressed the allegations on social media at the time and insisted that she was unaware of her husband’s colossal debt.

“I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming, and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since,” Noella wrote on Instagram.

“I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband’s debts,” she added. “Stay tuned, and please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time for me and my young family.”

Noella Bergener and James tied the knot on June 28, 2020. They have one child together, a 2-year old son named James.

The messy drama is expected to be chronicled in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Noella will join Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and fellow newcomers, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Nicole James, for Season 16.

