Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘Truth Always Comes Out’ After Camille Grammar Confirms Kyle Richards DID Spread Erika & Tom Rumors!

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t backing off after busting Kyle Richards for spreading gossip about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi, at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Camille Grammer, was the first to dish that an unnamed reality star was behind the chatter circulating at the 2019 baby bash.

Camille, 53, confirmed that Kyle, 52, was the loose-lipped “Housewife” on Twitter Tuesday after LVP publicly dissed Kyle as the culprit.

Camille confirmed that Kyle was the Bravo busybody before throwing shade at the RHOBH star’s friendship with Erika.

“To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom was in trouble during @Andy baby shower. I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy chummy with Erika. Erika even when on to call Kyle the Queen of #RHOBH Crazy rt?!?!” Camille tweeted.

Lisa chimed in after Camille spilled the tea, tweeting—“Truth always comes out lol.”

The Vanderpump Rules boss also responded to a fan who accused Kyle of lying directly to Andy Cohen’s face, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“Aagh yes I see that…” Lisa, 61, replied to the Twitter user, who pointed out that Kyle flatly denied gossiping at the party.

“I mean, Andy, I mean, I would never say something like this, ever,” Kyle said, mocking Lisa’s British accent, during her WWHL appearance.

“But one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance. Because she wasn’t even at the baby shower,” the RHOBH veteran jabbed.

“But I would never say something like that. You can think about that, though, I’m just saying,” she added.

Lisa responded to Kyle’s denial by retweeting a viewer who wrote alongside a clip—“Doesn’t the saying go that people who are good liars use jokes to deflect? Good job Kyle we believe you did start the rumors.”

Lisa pointed a finger at Kyle after Camille dished on Twitter that an unidentified rumormonger was on the loose at the baby shower.

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne,” Lisa admitted, during an interview with the Daily Mail. “That’s how Kyle works.”

Fans know that Lisa exited RHOBH and ended her friendship with Kyle after a particularly difficult season, in 2019. The restauranteur was accused of leaking a story to the tabloids to implicate Dorit Kemsley in a botched dog adoption.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November, one month ahead of the disbarred lawyer being forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors. Erika is a named defendant in a federal lawsuit that alleges her involvement in an embezzlement scheme, which allowed Tom to allegedly pilfer millions owed to family members of plane crash victims.

A recent Daily Mail report alleged that Erika no longer trusts Kyle after watching the season unfold in real-time.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true,” an insider revealed. “Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

