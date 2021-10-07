Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Reacts To Porsha Williams Leaving ‘RHOA’ & Throws Dig At Bravo Ultimatum: ‘I Guess We Know Which One I Chose’! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Kenya Moore is sounding off about the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast shakeup, after Bravo veterans, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey announced their departures from the Bravo franchise. ET caught up with Kenya backstage Monday after she performed the tango on Dancing With the Stars, where she spoke out about Porsha’s exit and rumors that Marlo Hampton could be stepping into a full-time role.

“I think people should do what makes them happy, and if that makes her happy, then good for her,” Kenya said about Porsha’s decision to leave the show.

Fans know that Kenya and Marlo have mixed it up in the past, but the reality star shared that she would be happy if the longtime “friend” of the cast finally landed a full-time peach.

“Oh, I never say never. I just feel like, you just never say never. I’ll leave it there,” the reality star quipped about Marlo possibly signing on full time. “Never say never. I’m happy for her too if that’s true.”

Rumors recently alleged that Bravo presented Kenya with an ultimatum and demanded that she choose between RHOA and her stint on DWTS. The 50-year-old reality star clarified exactly which show she would choose if pushed into a corner.

“Well, I guess if there was an ultimatum, I guess we know which one I chose,” said Kenya, who is currently competing on season 30 of the ballroom competition show. “I’ve always wanted to do this show. I’m here, I’m loving every minute of it. I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. Of course, I love doing Housewives, and having that opportunity, so I think it will work itself out.”

TMZ reported that a “Housewives” production source revealed that Kenya went to RHOA production company, True Entertainment, with the DWTS offer, and there was no conflict. Things reportedly shifted after news broke that Kenya was appearing on Season 30 of the popular ballroom competition show. The network reportedly presented Kenya with an ultimatum—and demanded that she pick RHOA or DWTS. Bravo evidently caved amid a standoff and allowed Kenya to participate in both shows. However, the network shut down the notion that they would be featuring her ballroom journey during RHOA Season 14.

Kenya, who has been heating up the dance floor with partner, Brandon Armstrong, told the outlet that she was still learning to trust the ballroom pro.

“The honest answer is that I don’t have a great track record when it comes to men and trusting them. When I have put my trust in them they kind of ruin it,” she explained. “And you guys know that I’m going through a divorce, and those feelings are very new, and to have someone come in, I’m guarded, you know. I don’t want to relinquish that control, which is a lot of what trusting is about.”

Kenya and Brandon scored a 21 out of 30 for their “Britney Night” tango performance, a significant jump from their straight 6s score from the previous week.

Kenya will be performing for “Disney Week” on next week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, which airs on Mondays at 8 pm, ET, on ABC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips