Bravo Execs Gave Kenya Moore An Ultimatum, Forcing Her To Choose Between ‘RHOA’ And ‘DWTS’!

Kenya Moore’s decision to sign on to Dancing With the Stars reportedly ticked off Bravo—who allegedly pushed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to choose between RHOA and the ballroom dance show.

TMZ reports that a “Housewives” production source revealed that Kenya went to RHOA production company, True Entertainment, with the DWTS offer, and there was no conflict. Things reportedly shifted after news broke that Kenya was appearing on Season 30 of the popular ballroom competition show. The network reportedly presented Kenya with an ultimatum—and demanded that she pick RHOA or DWTS. h

Fans of the ABC show know that several other “Housewives” have done stints on the ballroom show without objections from Bravo. RHOA alums, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, have participated, as have Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personalities, Erika Jayne and Lisa Vanderpump. RHOBH even chronicled Lisa’s DWTS journey, as she filmed both shows during the same time frame.

Bravo evidently caved amid a standoff and allowed Kenya to participate in both shows. However, the network shut down the notion that they would be featuring her ballroom journey during RHOA Season 14. Sources report that Kenya, who has been hitting it out of the park with partner, Brandon Armstrong, will cha cha cha back to Atlanta for filming season after her time expires on DWTS.

Kenya continues to make headlines in her personal life, amid her divorce from her estranged ex, Marc Daly. Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May. The couple reportedly tied the knot on June 10, 2017, and split on September 19, 2019.

The Bravo star is currently battling her estranged husband over ownership of their shared Georgia home and monthly support. Kenya is demanding that the court stop her ex from staking a claim in the mansion she purchased and renovated in 2015.

As previously reported—the Bravo star recently filed another motion to seal the ongoing divorce case in an effort to keep the breakup drama hush-hush amid her DWTS debut.

Kenya called herself a “high profile celebrity” whose career “is the source of heightened interest to the general public” in the motion. The reality star has complained about the ex-couple’s custody battle playing out in the media in previous filings. Kenya alleged a fear of future harassment as an argument to seal the case.

“Under normal circumstances, these things would not be otherwise made available to the unknowing public due to the face that such might subject the Petitioner to heightened scrutiny, harassment and may threaten her safety in as much as she is a public official, should persons learn her financial status or other specific terms of her life,” Kenya’s attorney wrote.

The judge has not yet ruled on the Bravo star’s motion. Marc has yet to respond to Kenya‘s latest bid to seal the case.

