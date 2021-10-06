Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards ‘BLINDSIDED’ By Court Ruling That Ex Charlie Sheen No Longer Has To Pay Child Support! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay his ex-wife, Denise Richards, child support, amid a claim that the ex-couple’s daughters live with the actor full time. Sheen’s request to stop his payments to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was granted on Monday.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Sheen, 56, told Us Weekly as he exited the courthouse. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

Sheen filed a request to change the child support agreement in December 2019. Judge Alexander Giza revealed that Denise did not file any paperwork in opposition to the request.

Sheen and Denise share two daughters, Sami, 17, and Lola, 16.

The “Wall Street” actor was in court on October 2 alongside his attorney, Gregory Pedrick, who asked the judge to order “zero child support,” noting that the girls have been living with their father since April. The lawyer clarified that there was no formal child support order filed with the court, but that the couple had mutually agreed on a 50/50 physical custody arrangement.

A source told the outlet that Denise was not present at the hearing because she is “working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of.”

“Denise was never served this court date,” according to the insider, who alleged that Sheen “did this on purpose [so she wasn’t able to be there].”

“He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date,” the snitch continued. “Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.”

The tipster claimed that the actor “hasn’t paid Denise in at least four years. No child support. He owes her. Also, Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister.”

A source told People that Denise was “blindsided” by the ruling.

“Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened yesterday while she is out of town filming. She was blindsided,” the insider said. ”Now he’s manipulating the situation.”

“Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her,” the source clarified. “This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible.”

Sheen’s lawyer alleged that the actor had been overpaying in monthly child support payments. The attorney added that his client had set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters, after filing the petition to cut off the payments.

“Sometime in spring, in early April, Ms.Richards had a falling out with her daughters and asked Mr. Sheen to take custody,” Pedrick told the judge, on Monday. “That has been the reality since April of this year.”

The judge ordered that Denise would receive zero child support and it would be retroactive to April 2021, which is when the girls supposedly began living with their father full time.



As reported in September—Sami, 17, took indirect aim at her mother via a TikTok video that went viral before the teen made the footage private. She declared that she found joy after moving out of her mother’s “abusive” home.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” the teenager wrote over a video of her appearing distressed.

She then added in a happier share—“now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

An insider told Page Six that Sami’s claims stemmed from typical teenage anxiety.

“Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the source said. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.”

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise‘s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad,” the tipster added. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips