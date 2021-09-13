Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami EXPOSES Her Mom’s ‘Abusive Household’! By

Sami Sheen, the teenage daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, has declared that she’s found joy after moving out of her mother’s “abusive” home. Sami, 17, took indirect aim at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum via a TikTok video that went viral before the teen made the footage private.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” the teenager wrote over a video of her appearing distressed.

She then added in a happier share—“now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Sami did not clarify which parent she was living with at the time, but a source told Page Six that she was living with Denise, last year. The teen also revealed that her mother tried to kick her out, in July. The insider clarified that Sami’s claims stem from typical teenage anxiety.

“Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the source said. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.”

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad,” the tipster added. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation.”

Charlie spoke through his rep, Jeff Ballard, telling the outlet—“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

Denise and Charlie tied the knot in 2002 and spilt in 2006. They share two daughters, Sami and Lola, 16. Denise adopted a third child, Eloise, 10, after the breakup.

Denise spoke about her marriage to the “Two and a Half Men” star during her time on RHOBH.

“A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy,” the actress said during a May 2020 episode. “But Charlie was sober when we got married so we were not this swinging couple like people might assume. We weren’t.”

“When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly. It was a very dark time. Very toxic. And I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her,” she added.

Denise, 50, shared that she tries to protect her daughters from hearing details about their father’s dicey past, in an episode that aired in April 2020.

“Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad,” she explained, hinting at her ex’s sordid history with drugs and women. “I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls.”

The actress also told her hairdresser that Sami tends to do things in order to get reactions from her, during another aired scene.

Charlie, 56, was spotted over the weekend with Sami’s sis, Lola, and a group of her friends. The group stopped for a snack at the Trancas Country Market, where Lola was seen wearing black, with a face mask under her chin.

The actor is also dad to 12-year-old twins with his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and to adult daughter, Cassandra, 33, with his high school ex, Paula Profit.

