Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Confirms 'RHOA' Departure After 10 Seasons: 'It Is Finally Time'!

Porsha Williams has announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta only days after Cynthia Bailey revealed that she would not be returning to the Bravo series.

Porsha described her decade-long run on the show as “10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years” in a released statement.

“It is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning,” the 40-year-old Georgia peach wrote.



“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” Porsha said.

Porsha thanked the network, Bravo executive, Andy Cohen, and all of the people who work hard behind the scenes.

“I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show,” the RHOA veteran wrote.

“I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters,” Porsha continued. “You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

Porsha wrapped her thoughts by teasing about her upcoming spinoff project and her memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha,” which drops in November.

“Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya!” she wrote.

Andy Cohen called Porsha’s exit “more of a PAUSE than a goodbye,” perhaps referring to Porsha’s spinoff show, which is expected to feature her family and her controversial engagement to fiancé, Simon Guobadia.

“What a run. What an evolution,” Cohen commented on the post. “As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.”

The Bravo bigwig punctuated his post with eight heart emojis.

“I’m so thankful for you believing in me and trusting the world needed to know a lil girl from decatur!!” Porsha wrote back.

Cynthia announced her exit earlier this week, calling her years on the show the “11 of the most unbelievable years of my life.”

Porsha was married to retired NFL star, Kordell Stewart, from 2011-2013, and was engaged to Dennis McKinley in 2018. Porsha and Dennis share a daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, 2.

Porsha and Simon received lots of online backlash after dropping their engagement news, with many fans speculating that the relationship broke up Simon and RHOA newbie, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn revealed that the ex-couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

Porsha shared during a Dish Nation interview in late May that the lovebirds were planning three weddings.

“[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” she explained.

