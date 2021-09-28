Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey Announces ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘It’s Time To Move On’! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Cynthia Bailey has confirmed reports that she will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cynthia, who has been a full-time cast member since Season 3, announced her departure on Instagram on Monday.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the reality star wrote. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

The Bravo star continued—“Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Cynthia gave fans a shout-out as she concluded her written farewell.

“Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!” Cynthia wrote.

Bravo executive, Andy Cohen, acknowledged Cynthia’s announcement on his Instagram Story, writing—”Gonna miss you, @cynthiabailey! And I believe we DO know each other!”

Cynthia spoke to People about her shaky future on the franchise at the conclusion of Season 13.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to be returning next season,” Cynthia admitted on PEOPLE’s Reality Check, in June.

“If I don’t come back, I wish the show well. It’s been an incredible journey with incredible memories,” she said. “However it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me. This platform has been amazing. It’s created so many opportunities for me. I’m good.”

“I’m hopeful I won’t be out of the Bravo business. I just maybe won’t be on this show anymore. I have a lot of other things I would like to do with Bravo,” Cynthia shared. “You’ll still be seeing these cheekbones.”

Cynthia will appear on the upcoming “Housewives” spinoff vacation series alongside her co-star, Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of New York stars, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Jersey girls, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, Kyle Richards. The show will stream on Peacock later this year.

Cynthia dished about the spinoff project and revealed who she clashed with most within the mashup cast, during a June interview with OK!.

“There’s a bunch of breaking the fourth wall. It’s a completely different formula. For me, it was interesting, I was excited to be a part of the first one,” Cynthia revealed. “The first one is always special because it sets the tone for the other shows that will come behind us, the other mash-ups that will hopefully happen — and we set the bar high, believe me.”

Cynthia said that she felt like she was going into the experience “blindly” but trusted that her friends, Kenya and Luann, would “maybe have my back.”

“As it turned out, once we got there, things kind of changed. Some friendships kind of changed and I definitely ended up bumping heads with a couple of people,” Cynthia admitted. “I’m generally a team player, I [like] peace, but I’m all about reciprocity and I felt like I wasn’t getting the same energy and support that I was giving out so we had to talk about it.”

Cynthia confessed that she and Kyle Richards didn’t exactly hit it off.

“She’s definitely one of the people I bumped heads with,” Cynthia shared.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips