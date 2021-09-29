Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump EXPOSES Kyle Richards As ‘Housewife’ Who Spread Rumors About Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Drama At Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower! By

Lisa Vanderpump has identified the “Housewife” who was spreading gossip about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Erika Jayne, at Andy Cohen’s 2019 baby shower. Lisa recently spoke to the Daily Mail about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules and picked up where Camille Grammer, who first revealed that there was circulating chatter at the Bravo bash, left off.

The outlet reports that Lisa was reluctant to spill the tea about the identity of the original source, but when it was floated that Kyle Richards could be the culprit, Lisa confirmed the guess.

Camille recently responded to a fan who wanted to know if she was aware of Erika’s personal issues before she joined the cast, and the RHOBH alum responded—“Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy‘s baby shower.”

Lisa confirmed that she also caught wind of the same stories, and was asked to spill the name of the loose-lipped “Housewife.”

“You know, I can’t say Caitlyn,” Lisa said.

DailyMailTV asked—“Could it be someone that you used to be friends with, you aren’t friends with now, the swans don’t like and maybe you kicked out of your kitchen?”

“Yes, it could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house,” she chuckled, pointing a finger at Kyle.

Fans will remember that during Lisa’s final season, the restauranteur’s hubby, Ken Todd, booted Kyle from Villa Rosa after a heated exchange went down between the ladies.

It remains unclear if the whispers were referring to the breakdown of Tom and Erika’s marriage or the ex-couple’s brewing legal scandal, but it appears that Kyle was the one dishing the dirt during the 2019 celebration.

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne,” Lisa admitted. “That’s how Kyle works.”

Erika filed for divorce in November, one month ahead of Tom being forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors.

Fans know that Erika was slapped with a $25 million lawsuit, after a lawyer hired by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case alleged that Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, transferred the massive figure into one of her companies. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in legal docs.

“Erika Jayne was never nice to me, you know, even prior to this whole thing,” Lisa revealed. “I thought it was kind of obnoxious the way she behaved with money, even when I thought it was her own. You know what? I had doubts.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

