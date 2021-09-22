Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Camille Grammer Reveals She Heard Rumors About Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi’s Legal Issues From A ‘Housewife’ At Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower In 2019! By

Camille Grammer claims that another “Housewife” spilled about the scandal surrounding Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi over two years ago, at Bravo exec, Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

A fan asked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum via Twitter if she had caught wind of the “Tom and Erika rumors,” and Camille responded, “Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy [Cohen]’s baby shower.” The baby bash took place in January 2019.

Camille didn’t reveal which reality star dished the dirt at the event, which celebrated the birth of Cohen’s son, Ben, who’s now 2. The guest list provided by the network listed all of the “Housewives” who were in attendance.

Eva Marcille, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Phaedra Parks were present from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Real Housewives of Orange County was represented by Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Staub were in attendance, as were Camille, Erika, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley from the Beverly Hills franchise. Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan from the Real Housewives of New York and Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, and Gizelle Bryant from the Potomac franchise were also present. Real Housewives of Dallas was represented by LeeAnne Locken, Kameron Westcott, Brandi Redmond, and Stephanie Hollman.

Erika filed for divorce from the disgraced lawyer in November. Tom was hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners, triggering a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, in December.

Fans know that Erika was slapped with a $25 million lawsuit, after a lawyer hired by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case alleged that Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, transferred the massive figure into one of her companies. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in legal docs.

As reported—Camille threw shade at Erika back in July, reacting to a specific episode of the Bravo series.

Erika, 50, broke down during a July episode, sharing that she felt overwhelmed after being dragged into the legal scandal surrounding her estranged husband. Erika denied that she filed for divorce in order to hide assets amid the legal firestorm.

“This sucks so bad. The things that are being said are just wrong,” Erika said. “People are believing [the allegations] and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible. I’m here, by myself, and what’s being said, I mean, it’s insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts.”

Camille, 53, implied that Erika’s tearful conversation with Kyle Richards was a made-for-TV fake, in a snarky comment posted on Twitter.

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying,” Camille wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

