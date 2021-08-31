Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore & Kim Zolciak Set Aside Longtime Feuds To Support NeNe Leakes As Gregg Is Transitioning! By

Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak Biermann have set aside their longstanding beef with their former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star and friend, NeNe Leakes after she revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, was losing his colon cancer battle.

NeNe, 53, shared that Gregg was in his final days during an appearance at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia Lounge, on Sunday.

Kenya took to her Instagram Story on Monday, sharing an affectionate photo of NeNe and Gregg.

“Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family,” she wrote, tagging the RHOA alum. “Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently- he was always kind and respectful.”

Kenya hash-tagged her post— “#AGoodMan.”

Kim also shared her support, even though she and NeNe shared many ups and downs during their time together on the Bravo reality show.

Kim commented on NeNe’s shared Instagram post that consisted of just one word—“Broken.”

“Praying for you and your family. Sending you lots of love,” Kim commented on the post, adding a red heart.

Porsha Williams wrote—“Praying for you all during thus [sic] difficult time.”

Cynthia Bailey added—“So saddened by this news. Sending you and your family love, support and prayers. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽.”

Shamari DeVoe, Marlo Hampton, and Phaedra Parks also chimed in on NeNe’s Instagram share, posting prayer-hand emojis to show their support.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Garcelle Beauvais, and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Gizelle Bryant, also let NeNe know that she was in their thoughts and prayers.

Gregg, 66, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. He went into remission after completing six months of chemotherapy treatment, but NeNe confirmed that the cancer had returned in June. The RHOA veteran asked fans to pray for the couple as they faced the uphill battle.

“I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength,” she said at the time. “And pray for me too.”

A fan captured and posted the video of NeNe’s emotional remarks.

“If you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love – okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side,” NeNe said.

NeNe responded to an attendee who called her rude, for not shouting out a happy birthday message.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now…When people approach us and say ‘You’re rude’, my husband is at home dying,” she added.

“My husband is losing his life at this very moment,” NeNe shared.

“My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days,” she said.

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried in 2013.

