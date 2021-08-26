Real Housewives of New York Bravo Confirms That Bethenny Frankel And Tinsley Mortimer Will NOT Be Returning To ‘RHONY’ & Bethenny Claps Back! By

Bravo has shut down rumors that Bethenny Frankel is set to return to the Real Housewives of New York City. The network confirmed that the Skinnygirl mogul will not be returning to the long-running series, despite multiple reports claiming that she was seriously considering a third comeback. Bravo also shut down the rumor that Tinsley Mortimer was on their shortlist for Season 14.

RELATED: Sonja Morgan & Leah McSweeney To Be FIRED As Bravo Works To Bring Back Bethenny Frankel And Tinsley Mortimer To ‘RHONY’!

“These are all rumors and there is no truth to this,” a Bravo rep told OK! Magazine, shortly after alleged tipsters spilled to celebrity gossip site, Deumoix, that the network was working to secure the duo’s return.

One insider claimed that Bethenny was willing to return to the show if she was offered an executive producer role, and the option of filming only three days a week.

Bethenny shot down the rumors as false, on Twitter.

“I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is [100 emoji] false,” Bethenny tweeted on Wednesday. “I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention.”

She added that she had not been in communication with Bravo since leaving the series and that she and Andy Cohen “don’t discuss RHONY.”

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams, make up the Season 13 cast. Circulating chatter alleges that Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan’s returns are on shaky ground and that Luann de Lesseps would likely be demoted to “friend” status, next season.

Fans have been turning off the once-popular franchise, sparking lots of conflicting reports. Ratings have plummeted, leaving Bravo and NBC Universal scrambling to remedy the problem. The network has reportedly slashed the number of episodes and the cast reunion taping has not occurred. The season finale episode is scheduled to air next week.

Eboni K. Williams confirmed that a post-season reunion series had been scheduled, in a recent interview with Variety.

“I was told a time. I was told that we’re having a reunion,” she told the outlet, last week. “I was told what to wear to said reunion.”

Eboni has been accused of using the show as a personal platform to preach her views on social justice issues. Many fans have blamed the Bravo rookie for the crashed ratings.

Eboni admitted that certain episodes were “really difficult to watch” especially the weeks where drama unfolded with Luann and Ramona.

Eboni spoke about one particular episode in June, where Luann called her “angry,” leading to an uncomfortable conversation where Eboni explained why it’s “unacceptable” to call a Black woman angry “in that context today.”

“I was proud of a lot of that conversation. I was proud of the listening that all the women did, I was proud of myself,” the RHONY newbie told Variety.

Eboni said that through it all, her time on the Bravo show was “worth it.”

“It’s absolutely worth it. I think that this has been a growing opportunity for me personally. I mean, my God, I found my father,” she said, referencing her storyline this season, which included a search for her biological father.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

