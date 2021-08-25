Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Teddi Mellencamp ‘Overheard’ Garcelle Beauvais Complaining To Producers About Her ‘RHOBH’ Return & Garcelle’s EPIC Clap Back! By

Teddi Mellencamp is accusing Garcelle Beauvais of complaining to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production members about her return to the show.

Teddi Mellencamp, 40, discussed the behind the scenes drama during an airing of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast last week, with guest Kyle Richards.

During the August 18th broadcast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Teddi made a guest appearance at Kyle Richards’ holiday party, where Erika Jayne was grilled by the cast on alleged embezzlement charges.

“What you guys didn’t see — which really is what revved me up and turned into a whole thing at the table — was right after I said that thing about Erika,” Teddi stated. “Where I said, ‘You guys, you know, you’ve never asked Erika these things before, let’s just see how it plays out’ and Garcelle yelled — what was it exactly that she yelled out — she said, “Why is she even here and why does she get to have an opinion?'”

Teddi continued, “And she says it to production, and, of course, she knows they can’t use that, but then I hear her say it and I’m like ‘Well, do I need to ask you when I can speak Garcelle?'”

Kyle Richards, 52, shared her opinion, “That was not cool to say the least.”

According to Teddi, Garcelle’s words cut deep because she was already feeling uncomfortable only being included in a “small portion” of a show she was fired from.

“It wasn’t nice,” Kyle chimed in — to which Teddi agreed, adding she had sent Garcelle a text about the incident, but has yet to hear back.

Garcelle Beauvais responded to Teddi’s claims on Twitter and held no punches — here’s what she had to say:

“Well that’s not true,” Garcelle tweeted in response. “I said it in front of her while we were filming.” Ouch!

Teddi clapped back — accusing Garcelle of “feeing the trolls.” She wrote: “I said you said while looking at prod in front of me while filming & I responded ‘Do I need to ask you when I can speak?’ Maybe I should have asked why you text me Happy Bday or about mattresses & agents if you’re so bothered by me. But feed the trolls & thanks for the listeners!”

A fan then asked why she was there in the first place.

“Y’all say you want ‘reality’ but when someone who was on the show for three years and has actual friendships with most of the cast shows up to a dinner you question why I,” Teddi responded, before trailing off into a shrug emoji.

On last week’s episode, Garcelle responded to a meme Teddi posted about Beauvais calling her a “gnat.”

When asked how she felt about Teddi’s appearance at the dinner party, Garcelle said in a talking head confessional, “I don’t know, Teddi’s kind of annoying, like a little gnat.” Before the episode aired, Teddi posted a picture of her head on the body of a gnat to her Instagram, to which Garcelle commented with a laughing emoji.

“That’s something I have noticed with Garcelle,” Teddi explained to Kyle on the podcast. “Her thing is she’ll say something kind of mean or nasty and then laugh afterwards like it’s a joke.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

