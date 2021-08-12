Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais NOT Speaking To Dorit & There’s ‘Not A Chance’ She’d Film With Rinna Following Erika Jayne Spat! By

Garcelle Beauvais is dishing about the drama that exploded with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Erika Jayne, during last week’s episode. Viewers know that Erika has been navigating ongoing legal drama amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Garcelle shared that Tom had been calling his wife during a cast gathering, which aired during the August 4 episode.

Garcelle admitted in a recent interview with E! News Daily Pop that she was shocked by Erika’s emotional reaction after she shared her co-star’s surprising update with the ladies.

“I was stunned that that was the question that broke the camel’s back,” the RHOBH star explained on Wednesday. ”She had been so honest and forthright about a bunch of things, and not just to me, to the other girls. So when I said, ‘Oh, Tom calls her’—which she was mic’ed when she said it, so it’s not like I said something out of turn—and they all went nuts. Everybody lost their mind, especially Erika.”

Bravo newbie, Crystal Jung Minkoff, defended Garcelle during the tense scene.

“I was in my separate car, because of COVID, everywhere we went on that trip, we were in separate cars,” The Real host revealed. “So I got into my car and I did not hear them have that conversation with one of the producers.”

The miscommunication has reportedly caused tension between Garcelle and her castmates, including Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley.

“You know, we’re trying to figure it out,” Garcelle said of Rinna. “We’re in a better place than we were before, but the season’s not over.”

“Not a chance,” Garcelle replied when asked if she’d consider filming an Instagram dance video with Rinna.

Garcelle also responded to Dorit’s claim that she was the biggest poser on the cast.

“I am an actress,” Garcelle pointed out. “I could do it but I’m not doing it. I haven’t spoken to her. I’ll see her at the reunion.”

As reported–Dorit Kemsley fired back at Garcelle, during a May 26 interview with Access Hollywood, after her co-star dissed the Bravo cast as inauthentic.

Dorit was asked which one of her castmates is “acting a bit too much” and “not being too authentic” on RHOBH.

The reality star tried to dodge the question, initially responding—“Hmm, can I pass?” Dorit finally admitted that she believed that Garcelle was the biggest poser on the cast.

“Garcelle [Beauvais] for me,” Dorit said. “Isn’t that usually the case [that the one claiming others are acting is doing it themselves]?”

Dorit’s remark came on the heels of Garcelle likening the RHOBH ladies to a group of actors.

“If she thinks that, I think she has maybe an idea of the show that doesn’t exist,” Dorit told the outlet. “And I worry because this is about our real lives. You’ve gotta be yourself, and if you’re not, you’re going to get called out on it.”

Garcelle weighed in on RHOBH fakery factor during a May interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Everybody’s a great actor in this group, everybody should get an Academy Award,” Garcelle told the outlet. “I think sometimes people put certain fronts up and it’s not really who they are, so I think everybody deserves an Academy Award.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

