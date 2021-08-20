Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore’s Ex Marc Daly Forced To Hire Security After Their 2-Year-Old Daughter Receives Death Threats From ‘RHOA’ Trolls! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Marc Daly claims that the two-year-old daughter he shares with Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, received threats from unhinged fans after the child appeared on the Bravo show.

Marc Daly, 51, made the allegations as part of a past request to seal the ex-couple’s ongoing custody case, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

RELATED: Kenya Moore at WAR With Marc Daly Over Georgia Mansion & She’s Demanding Child Support In Heated Divorce Battle!

Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May, and the ex-couple is currently hashing out their finances.

The Bravo star stated that the duo wed on June 10, 2017, and listed September 19, 2019, as the date of their separation. She added that they have lived in a “bonafide state of separation” since the date of their breakup. Kenya described her marriage as “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation.

Both sides are currently battling over the Georgia home they once shared, along with child support. The Bravo is demanding that the court stop her ex from staking a claim in the mansion she purchased and renovated in 2015. Sources allege that Marc claims that he put money into the home during the couple’s brief marriage. Kenya purchased the home for $515k.

A Georgia judge ruled that Brooklyn can continue filming the show in June, amid objections from her father. The judge also awarded Kenya primary custody, the same month. Marc was awarded visitation.

Newly unearthed documents reveal that Marc had asked that the proceedings be held in private. He alleged that his relationship with Kenya “received a lot of media attention due to the Plaintiff detailing their private issues on the reality television show she is filming.”

Marc claimed that Brooklyn had been threatened on social media writing — that “the parties’ minor child has received threats on social media platforms that feature her, and the Defendant is concerned that additional exposure may result in more threats” to all involved, including Brooklyn.

He added that since the last hearing, she had “received an increase of threats of physical harm,” requiring him to hire a security team. Marc also said that his businesses experienced a “dramatic drop in revenue due to the negative press” every time a story broke about the ongoing divorce. It appears that the judge granted his request before coming back with the primary custody decision, months later.

The former Bravo couple will appear in court later this year to battle it out over their assets. Kenya is currently requesting that the court seal the ongoing case.

“The Petitioner is a high-profile individual who has a vested and heightened interest in keeping her private life from becoming public. Due to her public persona, the Petitioner’s life, safety, and privacy interests are generally the subject of media outlets and as such,” the reality star’s lawyer wrote.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips