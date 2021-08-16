Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore at WAR With Marc Daly Over Georgia Mansion & She’s Demanding Child Support In Heated Divorce Battle! By

Kenya Moore is ready to go to war with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, over ownership of their shared Georgia home and monthly support. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is demanding that the court stop her ex from staking a claim in the mansion she purchased and renovated in 2015. Sources allege that Marc claims that he put money into the home during the couple’s brief marriage. Kenya purchased the home for $515k.

“Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties’ marital residence,” Marc’s lawyer wrote in legal docs.

Kenya fired back, asking the court to shut down Marc’s claim to the house.

“Respondent is well aware that Petitioner owned and operated the property in question long before the marriage,” her lawyer wrote.

Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May, and the case is ongoing as the ex-couple hashes out their finances.

The Bravo star stated that the pair tied the knot on June 10, 2017, and listed September 19, 2019, as the date of their separation. She added that they have lived in a “bonafide state of separation” since the date of their breakup. Kenya described her marriage as “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation.

In other developments, Kenya and Marc’s daughter, Brooklyn, will be allowed to continue filming the Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite her father’s objections. A Georgia judge ruled that the child can continue filming the show in June, amid the couple’s ongoing custody case.

Kenya took Marc to court in a separate case over custody and support, and the filming issue was settled when a final consent order was issued in June. The judge noted that his decision was reached after hearing arguments about Brooklyn filming the show and assessing “disputed instances of domestic violence” based on the reality star’s testimony. The judge ordered the pair to focus on “lessening disparaging communication,” finding Kenya as the more actively nurturing parent. The judge noted that he believed that Marc could “bridge those gaps.”

The judge called the filming disagreement a “particular point of contention,” for the ex-couple. He said that he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown” that Kenya would allow the child in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

He found that Kenya proved herself to be a protective and involved mother. The order states that Kenya would be the one to decide when Brooklyn appears on RHOA, but that she would be required to inform Marc of the child’s filming schedule. He added that Brooklyn was only to appear in “age-appropriate” scenes.

“The evidence has further shown that if Petitioner is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed,” documents state.

