Shannon Beador WINS Court Battle Against Ex-Husband David, Twins Allowed To Film For 'RHOC'!

Shannon Beador’s daughters will be able to film the Real Housewives of Orange County despite objections made by their father, David Beador. A judge has ruled that the ex-couple’s twin daughters are allowed to “continue filming as cast members of the reality show The Real Housewives of Orange County, without interference from” David, according to court documents.

Shannon filed an emergency order in July after David, 56, barred the 17-year-old girls, Stella and Adeline, from filming for the upcoming season. David and Shannon are also parents to their 20-year-old daughter, Sophie.

“The filming of the Show is my primary career and is part of and supportive of my primary income source, for which I use said income to care for my children. If my children do not film on the show, I will be in violation of my contract and will lose my job, and thus my ability to earn income,” Shannon wrote in her petition.

“I seek the instant order because Respondent is not interested in communicating with me about anything, including resolving this matter,” Shannon said. “I reach out to discuss various issues about co-parenting, safety, and rule enforcing. He never responds. The twins have lived with me exclusively since March 25, 2021. … My children have grown up on the show and they are excited to film this season.”

Shannon, 57, alleged that David had “maintained his efforts seeking to control my family and my participating in the show” due to ongoing resentment about the series. She added that her ex typically threatens to block the girls from filming, using profanity before changing his mind.

“Respondent (David) will thereafter typically indicate that he is fine with the girls filming, but then he will place ridiculous and unattainable demands on the production company, network and parent company must adhere to, oftentimes seeking compensation, and all the while threatening litigation for failure to meet those demands,” her court documents read.

The judge denied the reality star’s request at the time but the court scheduled a hearing, later that same month. Both parties eventually agreed that the twins could participate if Shannon handed over $6,938 to cover David’s legal fees. David reportedly shut down a scheduled filming date out of concern that Shannon and his girls might discuss his new wife, Lesley Cook.

“I have a new family that I would like to protect and not expose to a reality television show,” David wrote via a court document, obtained by Us Weekly. “I find it very troubling that these proposed limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and/or her counsel considering the fact that Petitioner and I both have joint legal custody. It is also concerning to me that these narrowly tailored limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and her counsel because it gives me the feeling that Petitioner does in fact intend on referencing either myself, my new wife [and our] new daughter during the filming of this 16th season. This is absolutely not acceptable with me.”

President of Evolution Media, Alex Baskin, wrote a letter to the judge, explaining that Shannon was contractually obligated to film all aspects of her life.

“The daughters’ presence — while minimal — is critical to documenting Shannon’s real life,” the production executive said.

