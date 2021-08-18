Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Ravenel and Heather Mascoe Call It Quits After Year-Long Engagement! By

Thomas Ravenel has called it quits with his fiancée, Heather Mascoe, AllAboutTheTea.com can exclusively confirm.

The former Southern Charm star dated the registered nurse for two years before popping the question one year ago.

Thomas Ravenel, 59, confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to AllAboutTheTea.com.

“The engagement is over. Our friendship is the best it’s ever been but we’re ending our engagement to focus on our children.” Thomas Ravenel shared with AllAboutTheTea.com. “After careful thought and prayer, Heather and I have decided to end our engagement. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the greatest respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, individually.”

A source revealed that the ongoing renovation to Thomas’ Aiken, South Carolina mansion coupled with the stress that comes with having a new baby, led to the breakup.

“Thomas and Heather clashed over the design of his Aiken house,” an insider close to the couple exclusively told AllAboutTheTea.com. “They argued over every detail of the renovation. She wanted to make every room a playroom for the kids. She tried to take over the design.”

The source added, “That, along with them being incompatible as a couple, led to the breakup…they’re better off as friends.”

“They had broken up before Heather’s pregnancy, then got back together for their son and tried to make things work,” our source added. “They disagree on a lot of issues.”

The couple got engaged in December 2020 — five months after Heather Mascoe gave birth their son, Jonathan Jackson Ravenel.

Thomas praised Heather on social media after their son’s birth, describing her as a “phenomenal mom.” He stated that they rekindled their romance after dating briefly during the summer of 2020. He gushed that his future bride was “perfect” in a tweet posted on August 24, 2020.

“That smile is the result of a mom who’s been PERFECT for the last 11 months,” Thomas wrote alongside a snap of their newborn son. “I want to publicly acknowledge and tell her: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’ve given our son a solid path that will embrace him own (sic) his journey through his life. Thank you Heather Mascoe.”

Thomas recently relocated to Aiken, South Carolina with the two children he shares with Bravo personality, Kathryn Dennis. The troubled reality mom lost custody of Kensington, 6, and Saint, 4, after Thomas requested that the custody agreement change from joint to primary custody, citing alleged drug abuse and neglect.

Kathryn Dennis, 30, bashed the “family court system” calling the process “exhausting” after the judge’s decision.

Kathryn Dennis took to her Instagram Stories earlier this month to put the “family court system” on blast, taking zero responsibility for her plight.

“It is exhausting to constantly defend yourself from someone who is trying to change reality – it can even make you question what you know happened, or what is true,” the Bravo star began.

“It can be exhausting to live two lives: one for your children and for the world (everything is fine), and the other where you are beaten down by the family court system. We see you and we stand with you. You are not alone,” she concluded.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

