Married To Medicine Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris & Dr. Eugene Sell Their Dream Mansion!

Dr. Eugene Harris has shut down rumors about the recent sale of their Atlanta mansion. Married to Medicine followed the construction of Toya Bush-Harris’ dream house, which featured an eye-popping, two-story closet and beautiful pool. The show also featured Toya’s friendships with local ladies via the neighborhood tennis team. Fans were shocked to learn that the property had hit the market, only one year later.

As reported in November— Toya hinted at what might be behind the surprise listing in an Instagram “like” posted late last year.

Toya “liked” a comment made by a follower which read—“TOYA WHY ARE U SELLING YOUR BEAUTIFUL DREAM HOME!!!??? I PERSONALLY FEEL U ABOUT TO UPGRADE!!”

A source close to the reality star dished more details about the couple’s decision to list their luxury digs. The insider told AllAboutTheTea.com that selling the property might be a shrewd financial move.

“Houses are going for 800k more than she paid so she’s selling if she gets a great offer,” the snitched spilled.

“800k profit in less than one year is a pretty smart choice. She can always find another house,” our source added, at the time.

The Atlanta home was originally listed for $3.525 million. Eugene commented during the recently aired reunion series that the topic was not up for discussion.

Instagram account, themarriedtomedicinesource recently shared that Toya and Eugene’s lavish abode recently sold for $2.95 million. After a viewer noted that the couple had purchased the property for $2.6 million in the comment section, Eugene chimed in to set the record straight.

“Do a bit more research before you put out numbers. Try again!” Eugene advised.

The M2M doctor hinted at a real estate windfall when he “liked” another comment that claimed that the Bravo couple pocketed just under a million.

Bravo fans followed Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris’ financial ups and downs on the road leading to their ultimate dream house. The duo had to downsize after they were hit with a $150k IRS bill, but were able to wipe out their debt after lots of luxury cutbacks and help from a financial planner.

Toya’s dream house was a hot topic of conversation during the recently concluded season of the Bravo series.

Fans know that Quad Webb dissed Toya’s financial status on the show, and shaded her co-star for allegedly living above her means.

Quad Webb and Heavenly Kimes gossiped about Toya while shooting the breeze during the pandemic, in a scene featured during the season.

“Toya got her a new house,” said Heavenly, adding that Toya had been acting “mean” since her real estate purchase.

Quad Webb alleged that the Toya had to “beg, borrow and steal” to score the $2 million, five-bed, eight-bath house.

Quad claimed that Toya took out a $100k loan just to cover the pool.

“She should be the last person talking about anybody’s house and especially talking about mine because I know her real tea in terms of how she even got the motherf–king house,” Quad said. “She begged, borrowed and stole and just in that order. The girl took out a $100,000 personal loan just to get the pool, b***.”

