Lisa Rinna Wants To Make A Guest Appearance On ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’!

Lisa Rinna wants to make a guest appearance on the Real Housewives of Potomac, according to a story she posted on Instagram.

“I want to do a guest appearance on Potomac,” Lisa wrote on August 8. “I want to go play with those hard core bitches.”

Fans of the show didn’t receive the news well and dragged the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for thinking she can mess with the ladies of Potomac.

“Lisa Rinna wants a guest appearance on rhop. This isn’t B.H “ugly pants” shade, henny. Potomac is the big league. They’d make her cry,” one viewer tweeted.

Another said, “first off, let’s not call these ladies “bitches.” Y’all may throw that word around in BH wit a fake-lipped grin, but that word will have u catchn hands in the DMV! Lol!”

“No, Lisa Rinna, we do not want you as a guest on Potomac. Ever,” another viewer sounded off.

The Bravo star isn’t the first celebrity to express interest in being a part of the Real Housewives of Potomac.

As reported by All About The Tea, Nicki Minaj is hoping to host the show’s sixth reunion.

“I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile” Nicki, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser for the Bravo show.

“I want to see this!” Andy wrote in the comment section.

RHOP cast members weighed in on the idea, also sharing their thoughts in the post’s comment section.

“Yesssssss!!!!!” Gizelle Bryant wrote, cosigning Nicki’s idea.

“All right now,” Karen Huger commented.

“Yessssss Queen,” Wendy Osefo added, while Robyn Dixon said it with a series of emojis.

Nicki added a screenshot of a text exchange with someone she called “Joe Publicist.”

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October,” he wrote in one text.

