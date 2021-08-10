Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah’s Powerhouse Lawyer Quits and Her Assistant Stuart Smith Plans To SNITCH On Her! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was forced to hire a small-scale lawyer after powerhouse attorney Daniel Alonso recently withdrew from her fraud case.

RELATED: Federal Judge Refuses To Drop Charges Against Jen Shah!

Alonso and his colleagues Henry Ashbill and Michael Chu told the court the reality star found a new lawyer after they abruptly dropped her as a client, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

Alonso works for Buckley LLP, a law firm that has represented Johnny Depp and other celebrities and public figures.

To illustrate how quickly they wanted off the case, Alonso told the court his law firm wouldn’t go after the reality star for unpaid work. They also offered to help the reality diva’s new legal team get up to speed. The firm didn’t provide a reason for the withdrawal.

Jen’s new lawyer Priya Chaudhry owns a boutique firm that specializes in criminal cases, ranging from white-collar crimes to homicides, according to the firm’s website.

Chaudhry’s effort to have the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s case dismissed was recently rejected by a New York federal judge.



As reported by All About The Tea, Jen’s defense team wanted all charges against the reality star dropped. In addition, they asked the court to suppress all statements Jen made to the police during her arrest in March. Judge Sidney Stein rejected all motions presented by the 47-year old Bravo star’s attorney.

To make matters worse, Jen’s assistant and right-hand man Stuart Smith, who was indicted with her in March, could be pleading guilty to the fraud crimes.

Stuart’s attorney plans on resolving the case without the necessity of a trial, according to legal documents shared by famous attorney Ronald Richards. Richards predicts Stuart will plead guilty and flip on Jen.

A lot of Breaking news on @TheRealJenShah. 1. Her assistant is going to plead and most likely flip on her. 2. Her trial date will get moved due to lack of courtrooms. 3. Court issues a ten page ruling denying her motions. See attached and link: #shahfraudhttps://t.co/SRF1GU0Dy7 pic.twitter.com/VcxQfRMXhr — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) August 7, 2021

Jen Shah’s trial date will take place on October 18, 2021. If convicted, the reality star could face up to 50 years behind bars.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips