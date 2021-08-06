Real Housewives of New York Eboni K. Williams Feuding With Castmates, Exposed For Shoplifting & Lying About Relationship! By

Eboni K. Williams and Ramona Singer’s mission to save the Real Housewives of New York did not go as planned amid new reports of chaos behind-the-scene.

The situation in the Big Apple has gotten so chaotic that insiders believe it may be over for good for the franchise, according to a shocking report by the Daily Mail.

The reunion, which was pushed to an undetermined date in September, has been delayed indefinitely due to a growing rift between Eboni and the show’s prominent cast members, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps.

“At this point, they could just shut it down. Eboni‘s saying she’s traumatized; the rest of the ladies are just shocked,” the production insider told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know how they sit down together and figure this out. I don’t know if it’s even possible.”

Eboni has rubbed her castmates and viewers the wrong way this season of the Real Housewives of New York. The newbie is accused of using the show as her personal platform to preach about social justice issues.

In addition, she’s alluded to her castmates being white supremacists and has made claims of being treated less than human.

To make matters worse, the defunct lawyer blamed production for the way she’s been portrayed on the show. The Bravo series’ main stars, Ramona, Sonja, and Luann, are reportedly fed up with Eboni’s toxic behavior.

“[The women] were under attack and the network was shocked. She has put everyone in a really s****y position,” the source explained.

Information about Eboni’s life prior to joining the show is coming to light and the ladies are reportedly shocked at her hypocrisy.

According to the Daily Mail, Eboni, who was engaged to financial powerhouse Steven Glenn, has not been honest about the reason behind the breakdown of their relationship.

Glenn serves as Managing Director, CFO and COO at Warburg Pincus, a 50-year old private equity partnership that has invested more than $94 billion in 940 companies. He’s divorced and lives in a $2 million New Jersey mansion that he shares with his three sons.

Eboni claimed the ex-couple ended their engagement because he chose to quarantine with his children instead of her. She also gave viewers the impression that she had a good relationship with her ex’s children.

According to the insider, Eboni’s relationship with her ex’s children was non-existent. She reportedly showed absolutely no interest in building a relationship with the children during the three-year relationship with her ex.

“The kids barely knew her, and she barely knew them. She just wasn’t engaged in that part of his life at all,” said the source. “The quarantine thing was just a convenient public excuse. The relationship wasn’t going anywhere. It wasn’t really heading towards marriage.”

The former Fox News contributor proclaims she’s self made, meanwhile her three bedroom apartment at the Four Seasons in New York is fully funded by her ex-fiancé. Furthermore, an associate of the Real Housewives of New York newbie alleges that she only dates rich, white Jewish men.

Eboni is reportedly no stranger to controversy at the workplace. She’s being accused of being impossible to work with during her days at Fox News. “But this is a small industry and word gets around and the residual feeling at Fox, even after all this time, is that she was horrible to work with,” the insider revealed. “She treated the women at the network like s**t. When people heard she was going to be on Real Housewives of New York everyone was like, ‘Ohhh this is going to be interesting.”

While Eboni has openly talked about her car being repossessed, she’s conveniently failed to mention that she was detained for stealing a pair of $245 stuart Weitzman shoes in 2002. She was 18 at the time. The case was dismissed.

“Look, nobody’s perfect. People are allowed to change their minds and make mistakes but don’t make yourself out to be someone you’re not and don’t build your own brand on the backs of others and then trash-talk them all over town,” the source explained.

Ramona and Eboni reportedly had dinner on July 27 to work through their problems. The ladies were seen exchanging laughs and drinking cocktails at Avra Madison near Central Park. The future appeared hopeful. But it looks like there’s still drama in the big apple.

